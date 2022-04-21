NATA and B.Arch Exam pattern and preparation tips by IGNITE INDIA Education ranked no 1. Entrance Exam coaching institute

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) is being conducted by COA since 2006, in terms of the provisions of CoA (Minimum Standards of Architectural Education).

These Regulations prescribe that the candidate needs to qualify for an Aptitude Test in Architecture conducted by the Council for admission to the Architecture degree course.

NATA 2022 will be conducted as a comprehensive computer-based aptitude test at the Council allotted centres in identified cities in the country. NATA measures the aptitude of the applicant for a specific field of study, i.e. Architecture, through assessment of cognitive skills, visual perception and aesthetic sensitivity tests, logical reasoning and critical thinking ability, etc., besides the learning that the candidate has acquired over the past few years and is related to the specific field of study.

NATA- 2022 for admission to B.Arch. in the academic session 2022- 2023 will be organised thrice this year. The Tests shall be conducted on different dates as computer-based examinations. Candidates are allowed to appear for up to 3 NATA tests.

In case a candidate appears for 2 Tests, the best of the 2 scores shall be the valid score and in the case of 3 attempts, the valid score shall be the average of the 2 best scores.

The candidates need to indicate their preference for session and city of examination while registering at the NATA portal. The decision of the Council in allotting the Test Centre and session to candidates shall be final. The three Tests shall be held on June 12, 2022, July 3, 2022, and July 24, 2022, respectively.

Exam Pattern of NATA 2022

The aptitude test of NATA may comprise questions of Multiple-Choice type (MCQ), Multiple Select types (MSQ), Preferential Choice type (PCQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAQ) and Match the following type (MFQ) The questions will carry 1 mark, 2 marks or 3 marks and 125 questions have to be answered in 180 minutes. The medium of the Aptitude Test will be essentially the English language. Some questions may be in regional languages also. The aptitude of the candidate will be assessed using some or all of the following techniques: * Diagrammatic Reasoning - Tests the ability of logical reasoning, using diagrams and scenarios * Numerical Reasoning - Tests mathematical ability through simple problems * Verbal Reasoning - Assesses the ability to assess verbal logic. * Inductive Reasoning - Tests the ability to see patterns and analyse given data * Situational Judgment - Tests problem-solving ability. * Logical Reasoning - Tests ability to recognise patterns, sequences or relationships between shapes and imagery. * Abstract Reasoning - Will assess general knowledge, and ability to utilise knowledge in new situations. Questions could be asked on various topics that assess candidates on basic concepts in mathematics, physics and geometry, language and interpretation, elements and principles of design, aesthetic sensitivity, colour theory, lateral thinking and logical reasoning, visual perception and cognition, graphics and imagery, building anatomy and architectural vocabulary, basic techniques of building construction and knowledge of the material, general knowledge and current affairs, etc. and are may not be limited to those outlined.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have completed their 10 + 2 examinations with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or 10+ 3 Diploma with Mathematics as the subject of study can appear for NATA 2022. Candidates appearing for the 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as subjects of study or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics in the current year may also provisionally appear for NATA-2022. No candidate shall be admitted to an architecture course unless he has passed an examination at the end of the 10+2 scheme of examination with at least 50 per cent. Aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and also at least 50 per cent. marks in aggregate of the 10+2 level examination or passed 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as compulsory subject with at least 50 per cent. marks in aggregate. Candidates may note that no direct lateral admission is allowed at any year/semester/stage of B.Arch. course based on any qualification.

