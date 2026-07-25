VMPL Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 24: Navitas Solar Private Limited, one of India's leading solar module manufacturers, and Caelux Corporation, a global leader in perovskite solar technology, today announced a strategic five-year, 5 GW commercialization partnership to develop and manufacture next-generation high-efficiency Hybrid Tandem solar modules in India. Through this partnership, Navitas Solar will integrate Caelux's proprietary perovskite energy-producing glass, with its N-Type TOPCon module technology to manufacture solar modules with expected industry-leading efficiencies of up to 28% or higher - a huge step up from the current 25%. Representing a significant step towards strengthening India's domestic solar manufacturing ecosystem, this large-scale commercialization partnership integrates two power generation layers into a single module, delivering significantly more electricity from the same installation footprint than conventional silicon-only modules.

This announcement comes at a pivotal time for India's renewable energy sector. India has emerged as the world's third-largest solar market, with installed solar capacity surpassing 150 GW. The country has set an ambitious target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2030, with solar expected to be the primary driver. Achieving this target will require not only rapid capacity addition but also continued improvements in module efficiency, domestic manufacturing capabilities and supply-chain resilience. The partnership supports India's efforts to expand domestic value addition under the Approved List of Modules and Manufacturers (ALMM) framework, while enabling faster deployment of next-generation solar technologies across utility-scale, commercial and industrial (C & I), and distributed solar projects.

Scott Graybeal, CEO, Caelux Corporation, said: "We are pleased to partner with Navitas Solar, a true visionary dedicated to scaling this important energy technology in India, one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy markets. By integrating our technology into its module, Navitas Solar is taking the lead in India's ambitious clean energy goals, both in terms of domestic production and deployment. Together, we aim to deliver advanced solar solutions that support India's clean energy transition while strengthening its domestic manufacturing capabilities." Ankit Singhania, Co-Founder and Director, Navitas Solar, said: "As India enters the next phase of its renewable energy journey, the focus must extend beyond capacity expansion to manufacturing globally competitive, high-efficiency technologies within the country. Our partnership with Caelux marks an important milestone in that journey. By combining our manufacturing expertise with Caelux's pioneering perovskite technology, we are creating one of India's earliest pathways for large-scale production of Hybrid Tandem solar modules. Crucially, this leap in world-class technology and scale will serve as a powerful engine to fuel the Government of India's ambitious vision of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2030. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to innovation, market leadership, and self-reliance."

Vish Iyer, Managing Director, India & West Asia, Caelux Corporation, said: "Navitas Solar is living proof that India's energy transition will be won by coupling advanced technology with Indian supply chains, and Indian jobs. By integrating Caelux's energy producing glass to create high-efficiency modules, Navitas is helping India leap forward towards its clean energy goals." Navitas Solar currently operates at a multi-gigawatt manufacturing capacity and has successfully built a robust integrated platform spanning across module production, solar encapsulants, and EPC capabilities. The partnership with Caelux perfectly positions this platform for exponential future growth by introducing next-generation perovskite solar technology into Navitas Solar's manufacturing roadmap and establishing one of India's first large-scale manufacturing pathways for high-efficiency Hybrid Tandem solar modules. The companies are targeting to have commercial production by 2028.

About Navitas Solar Private Limited Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Surat, Gujarat, Navitas Solar is one of India's leading solar module manufacturers. The company specializes in Mono PERC and high-efficiency N-Type TOPCon solar modules ranging from up to 720W. Navitas Solar is the only vertically integrated solar manufacturing platform in India with backward and forward integration capabilities - including manufacturing solar encapsulants, offering EPC services, and an expansive IPP portfolio. For more information, please visit: navitassolar.com About Caelux Corporation Headquartered in Baldwin Park, California, Caelux is a global leader in perovskite solar technology (an advanced crystalline structure that turns sunlight into electricity) development and manufacturing, delivering the lowest cost form of new energy generation. The company's proprietary technology transforms the top glass of solar modules into a second power generation layer, increasing energy density by up to 30% and improving LCOEs (levelized cost of electricity) by 20% or more. Through integrative design, low-cost structure, and scalable manufacturing, Caelux is unlocking a step-function advancement for the energy industry. For more information, please visit: caelux.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding commercialization of CaeluxGlass® technology, manufacturing capacity, efficiency performance, production volumes, and timelines. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks including technology development challenges, regulatory approvals, market conditions, supply chain factors, and policy changes that could cause actual results to differ materially. Neither Navitas Solar Private Limited nor Caelux Corporation undertakes any obligation to update these statements. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)