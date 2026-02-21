SMPL Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 21: Navrachana University (NUV) has inaugurated the Tinkerers' Lab, a 24/7 open-access innovation and maker space designed to enhance deep-tech skills through hands-on, studio-based learning. The facility represents a major step in the University's ongoing efforts to integrate experiential education with industry-aligned engineering practice. Aligned with NUV's Studio-based pedagogy in engineering education, the Tinkerer's Lab will be a student-led workspace that will enable students to ideate, design, prototype, and apply concepts to real-world challenges. Established in partnership with Maker Bhavan Foundation (MBF), a USA-based nonprofit, the Lab is equipped with advanced tools and machinery worth ₹38 lakhs. It features a 6-axis collaborative robotic arm with a two-finger gripper from Addverb Technologies, enhancing automation and cobotics capabilities. The facility brings together mechanical, electronic, and digital fabrication infrastructure under one roof, including multiple 3D printers, a CO₂ laser cutter, a desktop CNC milling machine, drill and grinding stations, sensors, and a comprehensive range of power and precision hand tools, all supported by essential safety systems. Through research initiatives and industry-linked projects, the Lab will strengthen student competencies in prototyping, robotics and automation, design innovation, and adaptive problem-solving skills essential for emerging technologies.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the Chief Guest, Mr. Samir Shah, Director of Samrup Trading Pvt. Ltd., along with board members from Maker Bhavan Foundation: Mr. Piyush Shah, CEO; Ms. Damayanti Bhattacharya; Mr. Sandeep Natekar; and Mr. Narsimhan, Proprietor of Bilksem Tech, Singapore. University leadership, including Chairperson Smt. Tejal Amin, Provost Prof. Pratyush Shankar, and Registrar Prof. Sandeep Vasant, along with Deans, faculty members, and students, attended the inaugural ceremony. "Engineering students today need adaptability, and I wanted a space like this in Vadodara; partnering with Navrachana University and Maker Bhavan Foundation to establish the Tinkerers' Lab gives students the environment and tools to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological world," said Mr. Samir Shah, Director of Samrup Trading Pvt. Ltd.

"At Navrachana University, our studio-based pedagogy focuses on hands-on, project-driven, and collaborative learning," said Prof. Pratyush Shankar, Provost. "The Tinkerers' Lab perfectly complements this approach by providing students a dedicated space for exploration, experimentation, iterative design, and learning by doing". Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Damayanti Bhattacharya, CEO of Maker Bhavan Foundation, emphasized that the Tinkerers' Lab is "for the students, of the students, and by the students," underscoring its strong student-centric philosophy and the importance of enabling young engineers to take ownership of their learning. Designed as an evolving innovation hub, the Tinkerers' Lab will continue to support academic projects, research activities, and industry collaborations, providing a flexible 24/7 open space for students to explore, iterate, and innovate. The newly installed cobotic arm will serve as a key experiential learning tool for the M.Tech in Robotics and Automation program at Navrachana University, enabling students to gain hands-on experience in advanced robotics, embedded systems, ROS-based development, and industrial automation applications. Its launch reinforces Navrachana University's commitment to nurturing future-ready graduates equipped with skills, creativity, technical competence, and the confidence to translate ideas into real-world solutions.

About Navrachana University Vadodara (NUV) Established in 2009 under the Gujarat Private Universities Act, Navrachana University is a student-centered private institution located in Vadodara, Gujarat. Offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across engineering, business, science, design, and allied disciplines, the University emphasizes interdisciplinary learning, experiential pedagogy, and industry engagement. For more information - https://nuv.ac.in/ About Maker Bhavan Foundation Maker Bhavan Foundation partners with higher education institutions across India to establish advanced maker spaces and deliver immersive project-based learning experiences. Through industry collaboration and infrastructure support, MBF aims to cultivate engineers capable of translating ideas into tangible, real-world solutions.