New Udemy reports confirm upskilling and learning remain top priorities for employees in today's competitive job market

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today released the "2023 Workplace Learning Trends Report".

This annual study identifies the top three trends essential for organizations building a learning culture, as well as the most in-demand business, technical and personal skills leveraged by learners on Udemy's enterprise learning solution, Udemy Business.

"Business leaders play an essential role in helping their employees build the skills they need to improve current business operations while also maintaining a company's competitiveness in the job market," said Melissa Daimler, Chief Learning Officer at Udemy. "However, to become a true learning organization, companies must do more than simply offer training programs. Leading learning organizations also clearly communicate with employees about the purpose for learning and outcomes they hope to achieve."

"As we have observed, technical skills will lead to the rise of new industries as well as impact existing businesses and change the way we do things," said Irwin Anand, Managing Director for India and the Asia-Pacific region at Udemy. "Businesses will need to adapt to the new wave of flexible and effective skill development to make their workforce future-ready."

Udemy identified three essential learning trends that can help organizations attract and retain top talent:

1. Promoting continuous learning and aligning the learning strategy with the organization's culture can help improve employee engagement and combat quiet quitting.

2. Remaining agile by enabling employees to learn in the flow of work will help ensure readiness as the pace of innovation continues to accelerate.

3. Implementing a variety of learning strategies will help take every employee at organizations into account.

This year's report also highlights top skills in demand across employee learning activity areas which include business, technical and personal skills. In fact, 2022 saw a 49 per cent annual increase in time spent learning technical skills.

For top-consumed technical skills, cloud computing skills remain a primary area of focus with topics related to Amazon Web Services (AWS) claiming four of the top 10 most-consumed skills. Skills and solutions for data analysis and security also ranked high among the surging technical skills.

Databricks (increased 2161 per cent)

System design interview (increased 1012 per cent)

5G (increased 643 per cent)

The most commonly consumed business skills fell within the categories of communication and leadership, with significant consumption growth among the following courses:

Customer experience management (increased 449 per cent)

Nonverbal communication (increased 268 per cent)

Business communication (increased 211 per cent)

When it comes to personal skills, employees are setting themselves up for global leadership and workplace resilience. Many of the top personal growth skills reflect employees' desire to manage stressors better, including the burnout which so many are feeling.

Consciousness (increased 825 per cent)

Self-esteem (increased 105 per cent)

Growth mindset (increased 82 per cent)

As per Udemy's Q3 Learning Index, the quarterly report in which the Udemy Business team analyzes and shares trends based on what employees are learning. Coding, Programming and IT courses are capturing the market on high demand in India with these 5 technical courses currently trending:

1. Tailwind CSS 234 per cent increase in consumption when compared to Q2

2. DevSecOps 198 per cent

3. TkInter 156 per cent

4. IT Support 142 per cent

5. Analog Electronics 136 per cent

Udemy currently provides flexible and effective skills training to more than 12,500 organizations -- spanning dozens of industries around the world and over 1.1 crore learners in India.

Methodology

2023 Workplace Learning Trends Report

Udemy analyzed data from thousands of Udemy Business learners globally, including total consumption across all course topics from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022, as well as how it compared to the previous year's findings (July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021).

It explains Udemy's perspective on some of the essential trends and concepts that business leaders must keep top of mind in order to meet key challenges through their learning strategy.

Q3 Learning Index

Every quarter, the Udemy Business team analyzes and shares trends based on what employees are learning across thousands of customers around the world. With access to billions of data points, the company can provide a unique perspective on the necessary skills modern employees need to thrive in today's dynamic workforce.

