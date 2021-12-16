Nexus accelerates Digital Transformation journey for enterprises in India

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/PNN): (https://www.nexus-business.com/) Nexus, the world's fastest-growing IT reseller, rolls out a class of modernized digital transformation solutions to help businesses embrace the fourth wave of the industrial revolution.

The highly customizable set of solutions is a milestone offering to propel customers' holistic transformation into intelligent enterprises.

The range of solutions empowers enterprises at all digital transformation stages to adopt new ways to redesign processes for better business outcomes. With a robust partner ecosystem, Nexus offers fast time-to-value and flexibility to thrive amid change -- all without high up-front investments.

Nexus offers an arsenal of products and services that can be used extensively on-premise as well as in the cloud.

Present on occasion Jaswant Mehra, Director, Nexus Business Solutions, said, "Enterprises that can adapt their business processes quickly in a dynamic world will thrive -- and Nexus, though its cluster of solutions can help them achieve the same. Our highly customizable solutions help customers continuously unlock new ways of running businesses in the cloud to stay ahead of their industry."

In 2022, spending on (https://www.statista.com/statistics/870924/worldwide-digital-transformation-market-size/) digital transformation was projected at 1.8 trillion USD. By 2025, the global digital transformation spending is forecasted to reach 2.8 trillion USD. According to (https://www.ibm.com/downloads/cas/MPQGMEN9) IBM, 67% of businesses have accelerated digital projects due to COVID-19.

With technological change set in motion, businesses need unique capabilities to leverage the trend, increase productivity, maintain competitiveness while staying relevant. Here are some ways digital transformation help your business grow -

Data Centricity -

Most businesses routinely collect and process humongous data, but the real benefit lies in optimizing the same for advanced analysis that can drive a business forward. Digital transformation creates a robust framework for gathering the right data and incorporating it fully for business intelligence at a higher level. It makes way for different functional units to translate raw data into insights across various touchpoints.

Stronger Resource Planning and Management -

Digital transformation extracts and consolidates information and resources into a suite of tools for business. It encompasses every business area and can lead to process innovation and efficiency across units. From sales and marketing to finance and other departments, every department and its resources can be effectively monitored and utilized. It prompts an all-time awareness of resources which leads to better planning.

Becoming More Customer-Centric:

Businesses can better understand their customer needs through data and proactively address the same. Dedicated digital transformation solutions will help you use both structured and unstructured customer data to help your business grow.

Nexus is a leading end-to-end ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software and SAP consulting partner, right from selecting the most suited ERP, plan & execution, infrastructure, audit & route map, consulting, designing, implementation, continuous support, and improvement. Our vision is to "Set a new standard of excellence in the world of SAP consulting worldwide." We have specialized skill capabilities across various industry verticals. Our solutions embody the connected world, contributing innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences to our associates, business partners, and society.

For more information, please email: jamal.rahman@nexus-business.com

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)