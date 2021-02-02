NIIT hails Union Budget 2021

You would like to read
Commenting on the Union Budget 2021, Vijay Thadani, VC and MD, NIIT Ltd and co-founder NIIT University said, "The Union budget 2021 carries a positive message for the Education sector. It gives an active effect to National Education Policy 2020 (NEP)".
The formation of the National Research Foundation (NRF), with an outlay of Rs 50,000 crores in five years to boost the quality and quantity of research in India, is a big push towards promoting innovation and research in the education sector. We are optimistic that research funding will be made available to Higher Educational institutions.
The Government's initiative to set up an HEC responsible for the accreditation and regular funding of the Colleges and Universities will go a long way, in creating better synergy between higher education institutions across the country.
The education sector is hopeful that the research funding both from HEC and NRF will be made available as a level playing field between public and private higher educational institutions.
