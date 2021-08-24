Nirvana Being Launches N95 Masks in Fun Designs For Kids

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): There has been a lot of discussion during the pandemic on whether kids should wear face masks or not. However, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the answer is a resounding yes (for children over 2+ years). There are situations where kids are now in shared playrooms, parks or worse, even classrooms, while they are unvaccinated. Based on the present surge in the US, especially amongst kids, this is a massive risk.
The clear COVID protocol for shared indoor spaces is 'Don't Share The Air.' In the absence of ventilated and filtered indoor spaces, the only effective barrier is the mask.
Nirvana Being, a leader in the clean air solutions space in India and the business that pioneered the reusable/washable N95 mask category in 2014, has launched (https://nirvanabeing.com/products/combos?variant=40570022330567) Nirvana N95 masks and (https://nirvanabeing.com/collections/airific-facecovers) Airific N95 masks for kids in fun designs. These not just provide maximum protection, but also the best in fashion so that kids would want to keep their masks on.
Nirvana Being's range of Nirvana N95 and Airific N95 masks for kids are made with a nanotechnology filter in the middle layer and (https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0541/1648/3271/files/all_certificates.pdf?v=1619110751%20target=) tested (by Nelson Laboratories USA) to filter down to PM 0.1, the size of a COVID-19 particle with & gt;96% Viral and Particulate Filtration Efficiency. So, why nanotech filters? For the highest viral and particulate filtration efficacy and for the lowest breathing resistance.
The kids facemasks come in multiple sizes together with an adjustable noseband and earloops, to provide a snug fit, so a child can, well, be a child and bounce around, safely. Each mask is UV sterilized prior to packaging as part of the safety guidelines.
Priced at Rs. 495 for a pack of two, the Nirvana (https://nirvanabeing.com/products/combos?variant=40570022330567) N95 masks for kids are made using natural fabrics like cotton, linen, flax, and hemp and are reusable and washable to last up to a minimum of two months or 10 washes. The (https://nirvanabeing.com/collections/airific-facecovers) Airific N95 kids facemasks, on the other hand, is our luxury mask range which is priced at Rs. 695-995 for a single mask. These masks are made using cotton in the inner layer, R-PET (Recycled Polyester) fabric in the outer layer and nanofiber filter in the middle later. The life of the Airific N95 mask is 4 months or 30 washes.
To conclude, when it comes to the little ones, safety comes first. So safety, when combined with fun designs, is definitely a solution for a huge communal problem.
