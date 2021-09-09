NMIMS' B.Sc. (Tech.) in Cosmeticology and Perfumery: A niche course for niche careers

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): NMIMS' BSc (Tech) in Cosmeticology and Perfumery is a new-age educational program that aims at the overall development of the student with a major focus on application and fieldwork.
Course Overview
This course mainly focuses on
* Cosmeceutics
* Advances in cosmetic product development
* Pharmacology
* Perfume Chemistry
* Analytical techniques used in cosmetic and perfume industries
Students learn through interaction with experts and gain hands on experience in the field with internships across industries/research institutes/health sectors etc.
Students who complete this bachelor's degree in Cosmetics and Perfumery are equipped with advanced knowledge of industrial processes and their applications in product development over 4 years (8 Semesters).
Course Highlights
The program allows students to take interdisciplinary elective courses as per their interest and study any foreign language over the duration of the course. Other key highlights include:
* Practical papers that are application oriented, in line with the requirements of the industry, adds further value to the degree
* Summer internships with credits that reinforce interdisciplinary skills
* An Industrial Internship in the fourth year to enhance skills developed during the first three years
* The opportunity to improve soft skills as well as scientific writing
* Flexibility in project selection on interdisciplinary subjects.
* Grading system at par with international standards
* A system of continuous evaluation through seminars, quizzes and practicals
* Guest faculty are drawn from a pool of experts from industry
* Innovative teaching methods involving continuous interaction amongst faculty and students
Pedagogy
The first two years of the course focus on foundation of cosmeticology and perfumery. This allows graduates to develop their interest in a specific area or function. The focus is always experimental learning and applications in the field of cosmetics and perfumery. In line with this objective, the course work comprises of lectures and practicals and internships throughout the course.
The course is reviewed regularly by the Board of Studies, comprising experts from academia, research institutions and industry from all over India, in order to keep pace with the current developments in the field of Cosmetics and Perfumery.
In the first year, regular lectures are conducted by visiting faculty who are experts in their respective fields. Lectures by eminent academicians and scientists and paper presentations ensure a learner centric environment as opposed to a teacher centric one.
In the final year, students take up a 6-month research project /internship on varied topics across sectors such as academia, research institutions, R & D labs etc.
The course is available only at the Navi Mumbai campus. Admissions for the academic year are now open, and students can visit the NMIMS website for further details.
For detailed information regarding dates and course specifics, please visit:
(https://www.nmimsnavimumbai.org/academics/programs/bsc-tech-cosmeticology-and-perfumery).
