Numeric expands product portfolio to augment its growth in 3 phase UPS

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Numeric, the leading UPS manufacturer and power quality solution provider in India, today announced the launch of the award winning 3 Phase modular UPS, Keor MOD. The product is designed to meet the needs of the IT, ITeS, data center, infrastructure and healthcare industry.

With the launch of Keor MOD, Numeric steps up its growth plan in the 3 Phase market segment.

"Keor MOD is a testimony to our two main growth pillars - Innovation and Smart solution. We have already gained a strong foothold in the 3 phase segment with our Keor series and this new product will further augment our product offer in the modular segment," said Palash Nandy, CEO, Numeric, speaking on the side-lines of the launch of Keor MOD.

"The data localisation policy and the new business normal have put the IT infrastructure on rapid growth gear. While the changing data consumption habits coupled with the burgeoning digital economy has put this sector on fast growth, the much expected 5G roll will further accelerate the growth providing a tremendous opportunity for us to position our wide range of solutions," he further added.

With Keor MOD, Numeric is redefining the standards of UPS from a rather dull black UPS to a stylish looking design coupled with performance. Keor MOD has won the IF Award Design Award in 2019, which is an internationally established symbol for outstanding design achievements.

Numeric had pioneered the front access concept, with the launch of its Keor series. Continuing the quest to bring innovative products, Keor MOD has a 10" display screen which can rotate inwards to 180°. First to innovate in the industry with this feature, this enables easy access and maintenance. The display screen features an easy to use interactive icon which allows easy navigation.

The Keor MOD power module is the smallest 25 kW three phase module available in the market. Each power module in Keor MOD is an independent plug and play power module that serves as a three phase UPS with a nominal power of 25 kW in just 2 rack units. Extensive research and use of latest generation components is behind the development of this three-phase power module with top performance levels in its category, minimising footprints and weights.

Keor MOD scores high in performance and cost savings. In addition to high reliability and availability its compact footprint saves upto 75 per cent of real estate space in comparison to other products. This gives a very low total cost of ownership (TCO) for Keor MOD.

Keor MOD offers both scalability and flexibility, up to 20 power modules can be paralleled vertically and horizontally, in maximum up to 4 frames to deliver output of 500kW with redundancy. This directly translates into benefit of initial capital investment and allows customers to add Power modules as per the business growth and demand.

Keor MOD is also designed to be an environmentally responsible product. Keor MOD comes with a PEP certification. PEP provides credible and transparent info about the constituents of the product. It provides manufacturer and product info, recyclability, environmental impacts during each phase of product life cycle.

With the help of PEP, Customers can know the environmental impact of each of the product in their IT infra installations. PEP also help them achieve LEED green building certifications.

All these features make Keor MOD, an UPS that is far more than a UPS.

Keor MOD is the ideal solution for small and medium data centers and other critical high-computing applications.

Indian UPS market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 5 per cent by 2023. The increasing demand for power backup across commercial as well as industrial sectors coupled with growing digitalization and government's smart city initiatives is further expected to push demand for UPS systems across the country in the coming years.

Since 1984, Numeric has been enabling its clients to optimize their business with top notch power solutions that promise seamless and clean power with controlled environmental footprints. Defining Numeric's vast support ecosystem are 5 world-class manufacturing units, 255 plus accessible service locations and 900+ trained field technicians.

Being ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and SA 8000:2008 OHSAS 18001:2007 certified fuels our credibility further. Being part of Legrand Group since 2012, Numeric is now truly a GLOCAL company - 'global' expertise with deep 'local' market knowledge. With this knowledge, Numeric has succeeded in building a credible clientele base spread across different domains like BFSI, Government, Telecom, Healthcare, IT/ITES, Datacentres, Process Industries and SOHO. Apart from being the leading UPS manufacturer, it is Numeric's consistent endeavour to be partners in our clients' success stories.

