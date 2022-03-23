Oakridge School Career Workshop aims to help aspiring students who wish to look beyond conventional careers

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The dream to pursue higher studies in some of the best Indian and International Universities helps every Oakridger to stay curious and "Be Ambitious" always.
Oakridge International School, Bengaluru organized a University Fair for grades 8 to 11, bringing together nearly 16 international universities from across the globe. This event was conducted with the aim to help all aspiring students get more clarity about their choice of courses available in universities in India and abroad.
The event started with an extended knowledge-sharing session through three workshops taken by eminent speakers in the industry. The topics were insightful Looking beyond Convention Careers, College Applications - A Winning College Admissions Plan and Marketing yourself through Application Essays, SOP, and LOR.
The workshop gathered a lot of appreciation from the parents and students. This was followed by a question-and-answer session wherein the queries by the students regarding subject choices were resolved with the best suggestions to guide them through their initial career choices.
In the opening address, Pallavi Mishra, Principal, Oakridge International School, Bengaluru, said, "We encourage our students to go beyond popular choices and identify personal strength and compatibility when selecting colleges. Also, our international curricula focus on real-world learning that ensures the best college placements for Oakridge students."
There was personalised career counselling and interactions with the representatives that gave them clarity on what they should watch out for. Students gained from a good insight of the campus life, details of their university like the admission process, courses offered, scholarship programmes such as fees, and contact details.
With the intent of fast-tracking a student's career graph in the right direction, Oakridge International School, Bengaluru has always encouraged international mindedness in students through the IB curriculum.
