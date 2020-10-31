ODDINARY wins India's Best Design Studio and Best Design Project at the Design India Show 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): One of India's fastest-growing independent design and creative agencies - 'Oddinary' has bagged India's Best Design Studio Award along with India's Best Design Project 2020.

"We are excited to have won this recognition from India's Best Design Awards. At Oddinary, we believe that design and creativity can help build brands and businesses that are not just profitable but also win market wars and consumer hearts. Acknowledgments like these from a very respectable global jury further strengthens our belief," said Vinay Thakker - Founder and CEO, Oddinary Brand Strategy & Design, while speaking about the award.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Oddinary has worked with over 60 brands, across more than 20 countries. Some of the key accounts that the decade-old agency has worked on are Kellogg's, Flipkart, Unilever, Abbott, Pringles, Marico, Hershey's, etc.

Rendering services such as Brand Strategy, Branding, Packaging, Brand Experience Toolkits, Digital Toolkits & Shopper Marketing, Oddinary has garnered numerous other prestigious awards across the world; making them one of India's truly Global Design & Creative Agency.

Initiated in 2015, "India's Best Design Awards" are the first to recognize Design Studios for their professional work, business practices and transparency. It recognizes agencies in multiple categories including Best Brand Design, Spatial Design, Graphic Design, Digital Design and the likes.

The jury consisted of both Eminent Indian as well as International stalwarts like Adman Sonal Dabral; to well known industrialist Dr. Naushad Forbes, Co-Chairman, Forbes Marshall, and pioneering Indian automotive journalist Adil Jal Darukhanawala to name a few.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)