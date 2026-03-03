NewsVoir Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 3: Vrindavan witnessed an unforgettable celebration of colour, devotion, and community spirit as 'Braj Ki Holi Omaxe Wali' came alive at Omaxe Eternity 2, Radha Kund Road (Rail Road), Vrindavan. Drawing an overwhelming footfall of over 10,000 attendees, the event emerged as one of the largest Holi celebrations in the city, beautifully blending Braj's centuries-old Holi traditions with contemporary performances to create an immersive cultural experience for residents and visitors. Graced by Shri Rohtaas Goel, Chairman, Omaxe Group and other distinguished guests, the celebration paid tribute to the timeless spirit of Braj, where Holi is not just a festival, but an emotion woven into its spiritual and cultural fabric.

The evening opened with a divine Ganesh Vandana, setting a reverent tone for the celebrations. The stage then came alive with a series of powerful thematic performances, including the compelling Shiva Act, the energetic Hanumana Act, and the evocative Luv Kush Act, all conceptualised and performed by the dynamic Crazy Hoopers. Seamlessly blending storytelling, choreography and high-impact visuals, the troupe held the audience spellbound and added a distinctive theatrical dimension to the festivities. Speaking on the occasion, Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Group , said, "Braj has been synonymous with Holi celebrations for centuries. The colours here are not just vibrant -- they are spiritual, emotional, and deeply rooted in devotion. With 'Braj Ki Holi Omaxe Wali,' our thought was simple: to celebrate this timeless legacy in a way that brings people together. Through this celebration, we wanted families, residents, and visitors at Omaxe Eternity 2 to feel the joy, togetherness, and cultural pride that define Braj."

The crowd swayed to electrifying performances by MJ5, a spirited Bollywood Dance Troupe, and the high-energy beats of Bollyjammers, turning the venue into a celebration arena. Adding a touch of charm and humour, renowned artist Sugandha Mishra brought her signature style to the stage. A standout highlight was the mesmerising Phoolon Ki Holi, recreating the divine floral celebrations for which Braj is globally known. The evening concluded with a breathtaking Drone Show, lighting up the Vrindavan sky and leaving the audience in awe. 'Braj Ki Holi Omaxe Wali' was a celebration of identity, tradition, and shared experiences. By bringing together culture, spirituality, and large-scale community participation, Omaxe Group once again reaffirmed its vision of building spaces that go beyond infrastructure.

