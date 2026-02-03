PRNewswire Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 3: ONE Advertising and Communication Services Limited, a leading integrated communications agency, is proud to be the creative partner for PNG Drive 2.0, a landmark nationwide initiative led by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to accelerate the adoption of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across India. - A unified national campaign making PNG and CNG simpler, safer, and seamless. Conceptualised as a unified, industry-led movement under the guidance of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), PNG Drive 2.0 brings together the City Gas Distribution (CGD) industry on a common platform with harmonised messaging and a shared outreach framework. ONE Advertising is the agency behind the campaign's core communication idea and visualisation, including the national campaign line, 'Har Ghar PNG, Har Gaadi CNG - Jiyo Non-Stop Zindagi.'

The campaign has been strategically designed to simplify the choice of clean energy by translating functional benefits such as uninterrupted supply, cost efficiency, safety, and operational convenience into a clear and relatable promise for Indian households, commuters, and businesses. The creative framework ensures consistency at a national level while allowing flexibility for localised execution across diverse geographies. Notably, the campaign was conceived and executed in a remarkably short span of time, built through New Year's Eve, even as the world was immersed in festive cheer. The swift turnaround reflects the teams' high-energy collaboration and shared commitment to bring this nationwide movement to life with speed, precision, and scale.

PNG Drive 2.0 will be unfurled through a high-impact, multi-platform rollout that includes print advertisements, digital video commercials, and a sustained digital and social media presence. To further strengthen consumer connect and reach across regions, renowned personalities Sakshi Tanwar and Ravi Kishan have been roped in as brand ambassadors for PNG and CNG, respectively, lending credibility, familiarity, and mass appeal to the campaign. Speaking on the association, Ms Vibhuti Bhatt, Director, ONE Advertising and Communication Services Limited, said, "PNG Drive 2.0 represents a powerful coming together of industry intent, regulatory vision, and consumer-focused communication. At ONE, we believe that creativity must simplify choices and enable adoption at scale. The idea of 'Har Ghar PNG, Har Gaadi CNG - Jiyo Non-Stop Zindagi' was built to make clean energy feel dependable, accessible, and seamlessly integrated into everyday life. This is where creative solutions truly differentiate an agency, by aligning purpose, clarity, and scale to create meaningful national impact."

As the creative partner, ONE Advertising has developed the campaign's narrative, visual language, and communication architecture, which is being deployed across on-ground activations, community outreach initiatives, and digital platforms nationwide. The campaign reflects the agency's expertise in building large-scale communication platforms that balance policy objectives, industry alignment, and strong consumer relevance. 'CNG ke Saath Non-Stop Zindagi' - PNG Drive 2.0 | TVC featuring Ravi Kishan: https://youtu.be/VDhy9KMa1AE?si=TiIKrJe6__NZRB6v 'PNG ke Saath Non-Stop Zindagi' - PNG Drive 2.0 | TVC featuring Sakshi Tanwar: https://youtu.be/FUSBdyUlZhU?si=J5a6qStsK-NiR5pv About ONE Advertising and Communication Services Limited ONE Advertising and Communication Services Limited is one of the leading advertising agencies, with its headquarters in Ahmedabad. The agency is a 360-degree communication partner offering integrated solutions across strategy, creative, digital, experiential, and other vital domains. ONE works with leading national and international brands to deliver communication that is insight-led, creatively strong, and designed for scale and long-term impact. Renowned for delivering result-driven campaigns, the agency focuses on ensuring brand success in the marketplace while consistently delivering optimum return on investment for its clients. Guided by a clear philosophy, ONE aims to take every client to the right place, at the right time, and at the right price, with result-driven integrated communication.

