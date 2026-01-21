NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21: The Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2026--India's first and only platform spanning the entire collections value chain--returns on 18 February 2026 at The Lalit, Mumbai, bringing together the nation's most powerful voices in collections to reimagine the industry from strategy rooms to street-level execution.

Collections in India is at a turning point.

As regulations tighten, borrower expectations rise, and technology reshapes recovery models, the industry needs more than conversations--it needs clear direction and collective leadership.

That's where the Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2026 returns.

After two transformative editions, India's most influential collections platform is back to set the agenda for responsible, compliant, and future-ready collections--bringing together the leaders who don't just adapt to change, but drive it.