One Electric Motorcycles and ALT Mobility join hands to deploy the first batch of 50,000 vehicles for B2B Logistics

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): ALT Mobility - a market leader in the leasing of electric commercial vehicles, has partnered with One Electric to provide high-quality and durable electric motorcycles for its last-mile delivery partners. Breaking the convention of investing in low-cost assets, ALT Mobility has evaluated and onboarded One Electric's "Kridn" motorcycle to their leasing portfolio, positioned as a premium high-speed electric two-wheeler for intra-city transportation catering to passenger and goods segments.

By providing quality and powerful vehicles, One Electric Motorcycles and ALT Mobility are aiming to provide confidence to their clients looking for 5 years + of vehicle life.

ALT Mobility works at the intersection of fintech and electric mobility, creating an ecosystem for unlocking access to finance for commercial electric fleets. The company, based out of IIT Delhi, works with multiple OEMs and financing institutions to provide electric vehicles on lease to B2B fleet operators.

One Electric is a cutting-edge EV motorcycle manufacturer based out of Noida developing vehicles designed for high-temperature conditions and rough terrains for the global south.

Commenting on the partnership, Dev Arora, Co-founder & CEO of ALT Mobility said, "With our learnings from deploying over 5,000 EVs on the road in intensive last mile logistic operations, we believe there is a need for reliable vehicles that can meet multiple use cases, maintain high uptime, lower service costs and most importantly vehicles built for Indian road conditions and extreme temperatures. One Electric provides 2X the speed, durability, and performance than existing electric scooters typically used in operations," said Dev Arora. "This presents an opportunity for our fleet partners to improve productivity by delivering more orders over longer distances in shorter times with an asset that has a longer life, thereby increasing fleet partners earnings."

One Electric Kridn has been designed for rugged use and presently serves customers in India and Africa for multi-use case passenger and logistic operations. The company has completed successful customer trials with India's leading e-commerce companies and has received a demand for 50,000 motorcycles in 2023. "Our partnership with One Electric will serve the complete demand received in India, Africa and beyond," Dev added citing the company's joint expansion plan.

Gaurav Uppal, Founder and CEO of One Electric motorcycles shares, "After establishing our product in multiple African markets, we are now confident of providing the most suitable, durable, and efficient electric Two wheelers for commercial operations. Our performance not only matches the ICE bikes, but also has a longer life compared to other Ebikes, thus providing higher ROI. We have avoided the price-sensitive commercial EV market so far where the lowest cost has been the primary concern. However, after extensive trials in multiple cities with ALT mobility, we were able to show them the value addition a quality product will provide. A leading Bangalore-based last mile delivery company that works closely with ALT, has also appreciated our vehicle and validated the performance."

Moving forward with their collaboration, ALT and One Electric are using their collective experience and customer feedback to jointly develop a two-wheeler vehicle, tailored for intra-city deliveries matching price point, superior technology, durability, comfort, and use case for logistic operations. This partnership is also going global to Africa, where ALT mobility will be joining One Electric in UN-backed projects.

