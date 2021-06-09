One For All (An All in One Study Package) launched to kickstart your preparations for new academic session 2021-22

CBSE One For All | All In One Study Package

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI/Oswaal Books): COVID-19 has put a halt to the 2020-21 examination, but this critical situation is not here to stay. Once the entire situation improves, our academics will also get back on track. As part of a time-efficient plan, some students have already begun with the 2021-22 exams preparation. If you are also planning to equip your preparations, Oswaal Books has launched just the right resource for you.

Oswaal Books' One-For-All Class 9 & 10 for the academic session of 2021-22 has been launched to assist the students with updated study material. It is a remarkable resource for students who wish to undergo a meticulous and extensive preparation process, and achieve excellent marks. It's all in one study package for classes 9 & 10.

When it comes to CBSE examinations, it is best that students start early, stay focused, and study strategically. Secondly, the study material and resources that you use are of utmost importance. Your performance will naturally depend on what are your study resources, what is your plan of action, and what is your routine.

Now, let us have an insight into this newly launched Oswaal Books' CBSE One-For-All resource.

Primary Features of CBSE One for All 2021-22 for Class 9 & 10

1. One for All for Class 9 & 10 covers individual subjects including Mathematics, Hindi, Social Science, English, Science, etc.

2. It is 100% based on the latest CBSE syllabus for 2022 Exams.

3. It consists of practice questions from the Board Question Banks 2021 with explanatory answers.

4. Some of the modern tools in Oswaal CBSE One for All includes Mind Maps & Concept Videos to make learning simple.

5. Students can benefit from all chapter-wise complete NCERT Textbook Questions with answers in this One for All Book.

It ensures student-friendly, yet highly exam-oriented content for all. Each of its resources is designed by accomplished teachers with 100+ years of combined experience, subject matter experts with unmatchable subject knowledge, dynamic educationists, professionals with a keen interest in education and topper students from the length and breadth of the country.

Here's the recommended link for One For All Class 9 : (https://www.oswaalbooks.com/school-books/cbse-books/class-9/one-for-all?utm_source=ani%20online%20pr & utm_medium=one%20for%20all%20launch & utm_campaign=class%209) & Class 10: (https://www.oswaalbooks.com/school-books/cbse-books/class-10/one-for-all?utm_source=ani%20online%20pr & utm_medium=one%20for%20all%20launch & utm_campaign=class%2010) (https://bit.ly/3ctZEh6). It would an all in one study package for class 9 & 10

Benefits of CBSE One for All for Class 9 & 10 | An All in One Study Package

This resource works around the consolidation of 5 Es-

* Engage- Introduce engaging material to help students better understand subjects.

* Explore- For successful exam preparation, provide valuable insights into numerous typologies and techniques.

* Explain- Improve the clarity of thoughts and theories

* Elaborate- Complement your studies with plenty of examples and test resources

* Evaluate- Finish with some useful self-assessment tools

Understanding paper pattern: It is very important to understand and familiarise with paper patterns. One of the best ways to do it is by solving the self-assessment sample question papers and question banks. You can use this one-for-all to solve sample questions papers every day.

Self-assessment to identify and rectify errors: You must complete a few tests runs to assess how well you perform in them, as this will have a direct impact on your final examination answer sheet. The purpose of mock tests is to familiarise yourself with the material so that you are prepared for anything. Entirely focusing on what has to be done for the test duration is easier said than done, and you will struggle to perform at your best without prior preparation. Keeping a balance between time devoted to each question, structuring accurate answers is a skill that takes time to perfect.

Managing time: You are setting yourself up for average marks if you do not time yourself when solving papers. It is important to master the skill of time management while attempting your paper. You may get into the habit of timing yourself adequately with help of Oswaal Books' One-For-All for Class 9 & 10, so that you may optimise your answers to the paper to the best level. Time management is essential for test performance, and the easiest way to acquire a handle on it is to solve question banks within a set time limit.

Endnote

Oswaal Books' is known and relished by students for its extensive study material made by professionals. Its new CBSE one for all for 2021-22 is designed according to the updated syllabus by the board. Practising this book will help the students in understanding the paper pattern, gaining confidence, mastering the answering skill, and managing time while giving a paper. So, if you are searching for the right tool to study for your exams, here is one that you can rely upon.

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)