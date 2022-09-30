One Show Media announces its new collaboration with Singer and Music Director Deep Jandu

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/SRV): One Show Media, one of the finest growing music labels in India, has announced the release of their latest song in collaboration with Deep Jandu. The record label came up with a new project with singer and music director Deep Jandu, whose music video was created by Sukh Sanghera, one of the leading music video directors in the Punjabi music industry. The song titled 'I don't remember' was released on the 9th of September 2022. It is anticipated that the team will bring up some good projects with well-known artists such as Nav Sandhu, Kamal Khan, Simran Kaur Dhadli and Sara Gurpal.

Their recently released song, 'Husan Lahori' garnered a positive response on social media as a testament to its quality. The song was further shared on the social media handles of noted celebrities like Garry Sandhu, Master Saleem, Khan Saab, Kamal Khan, Kulvinder Billa, Masha Ali, Prince Narula, and many other known artists.

Indian music encompasses a wide range of genres, but Bollywood music has dominated the scene for over 100 years. However, with massive digitization and the rise of streaming services, regional music has also gained traction in the mainstream music industry. It is evident that the country has immense talent, however, due to the unavailability of the right platforms to showcase real talent, many artists fail to succeed. Hence, to tackle the issue of the lack of original and exclusive content, One Show Media envisions bringing an industry-wide change.

Starting six months ago, One Show Media has already proven that it can deliver on its tagline's promise of producing exclusive content. It tries to deliver unique material without sacrificing quality. The music label provides a platform to unknown or struggling artists and gives them a chance to rise as globally known stars in collaboration with Maa records.

Aiming to develop the Indian Music Industry, it recruits and develops new artists. Due to its ability to monitor and work on the latest music trends, One Show Media has become one of India's fastest-growing music labels. In a short span of time, they have successfully helped several singers by giving them the right platform to showcase their talents and aim to further this vision in the coming future.

The music label aims to exhibit its top streaming videos to a global audience. Large and well-known artists have also been featured by the company, including G Khan, Kamal Khan, Deep Jandu, Nav Sandhu, Gurlej Akhtar, and many such renowned gems from the music industry. Recently, they reached a milestone by releasing 2 lakh reels on Instagram. The songs already released on the channel are G. Khan's Husan Lahori, Fragrance created by Nav Sandhu, Kamal Khan's Dashboard, and Gurlej Akhtar's Tiger Zinda Hai featuring Sapna Chaudhary on One Show Haryanvi.

