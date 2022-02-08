Onikuma launches new gaming devices in India on Flipkart

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/SRV): Onikuma has entered into an exclusive partnership with DNS Global to launch its range of gaming devices in India through Flipkart.
The brand has commenced the launch by introducing 15 products which are priced competitively between INR 899 to 2499/-.
A young brand with 6 years into the industry, Onikuma has already garnered its presence across 188 countries. In order to penetrate the Indian market, Onikuma has made strategic partnerships with DNS Global, owing to their legacy of 30 years in the telecom and electronics distribution business and Flipkart because of its strong consumer base in the gaming category.
Onikuma is bringing premium quality RGB headphones, gaming mouse and keyboard for eSports players in India. They have also developed the ONIKUMA X15 PRO RGB Light Double-Head Beam Gaming Headset, which is a unique technology in gaming headphones.
According to a report by the FICCI and EY India, the Indian eSports market reached INR 3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach INR 11 billion by 2025. Onikuma is working actively to develop its gaming fanbase in India and plans to continue investments with Flipkart to build its brand in the country.
Rajan Dhingra, CEO of DNS Global, said, "We are overjoyed by our partnership with Onikuma. The group is working extensively to reach out to the consumers. At DNS we always believe in offering best quality products to consumer at affordable prices and Onikuma has the perfect combination of both. We have similar vision and mission and are looking forward to continue this partnership."
Onikuma already sells over 10 million products each year from its extensive line of over 100 products & are continuously developing new products and technology with their 150+ R & D Team, for gamers all around the world.
DNS Group has been in the telecom and electronics distribution business for 30 years, with offices and warehouses in major cities across India, The United Kingdom, The United States of America and Africa. DNS, in collaboration with its partners, provides after-sales care at450 service centres across India.
The gaming market is developing at an immense pace, especially since COVID hit. DNS Global formed alliance with Onikuma, that focuses solely on gaming devices, to explore the lucrative opportunities this market has to offer.
To know more visit: (https://bit.ly/3Hv3zrz) Onikuma Headphone- Buy Products Online at Best Price in India - All Categories | Flipkart.com
This story is provided by SRV.
