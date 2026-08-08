PNN New Delhi [India], August 8: Organic Recycling Systems Limited (BSE: 543997), an integrated CleanTech and decarbonisation platform, has announced that the Bonus Allotment Committee has fixed Thursday, August 20, 2026 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to the allotment of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:2. The bonus issue, which was recommended by the Board of Directors on July 6, 2026, has received shareholders' approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 3, 2026, and in-principle approval from BSE Limited on August 4, 2026 under Regulation 28(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The deemed date of allotment has been fixed as Friday, August 21, 2026, by which date up to 51,99,637 fully paid-up bonus equity shares of ₹10 each will be allotted to eligible shareholders in the ratio of 1:2 -- one new fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each for every two existing fully paid-up equity shares held as on the Record Date. The Company will submit the requisite documents to the depository for credit of the bonus equity shares by 12:00 p.m. on August 21, 2026. The bonus shares will be available for trading from Monday, August 24, 2026. A total of 51,99,637 new equity shares of face value ₹10 each, amounting to ₹5,19,96,370, will be issued by way of capitalisation of eligible reserves. The pre-bonus paid-up equity share capital stands at ₹10,39,92,750 comprising 1,03,99,275 equity shares. Post the bonus issue, the paid-up equity share capital will increase to ₹15,59,89,120 comprising 1,55,98,912 equity shares.

Speaking on this development, Sarang Bhand, Promoter and Managing Director, Organic Recycling Systems Limited said, "This bonus issue is a reflection of where Organic Recycling Systems stands today -- a profitable, growing, debt-light company with a clear path ahead. We want our shareholders to participate fully in that growth, and the 1:2 bonus is a concrete expression of that commitment." ORSL's vision is to build a leading integrated CleanTech platform that transforms waste into sustainable energy, green chemicals, and carbon solutions, while enabling a circular and low-carbon economy. Towards this, the company is expanding across three high-growth verticals -- bioenergy, green chemicals, and carbon capture and utilisation. Its robust EPC pipeline of approximately ₹500 to ₹600 crore across CBG segments, a Board-approved ₹1,000 crore Build-Own-Operate Agro Valorisation platform, and a growing portfolio of PSU-driven O & M contracts--including the recent second consecutive renewal of its O & M contract with Indian Oil Corporation--reflect the Company's operational depth and growth ambitions. The Company is committed to transitioning to the BSE Main Board by October 2026.

About Organic Recycling Systems Limited Organic Recycling Systems Limited is an integrated CleanTech and decarbonisation platform founded in 2008 and listed on the BSE SME platform in 2023. Its major clients include Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum. ORSL's research and innovation efforts are reinforced through 2 patents, 5+ proprietary technologies, and collaborations with esteemed institutions such as IIT Bombay (IITB), AGH University Poland, University of Birmingham (UOB), and other technical partners. These partnerships continue to drive the company's intellectual property development and technological advancements in the environmental sector. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)