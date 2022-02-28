Orient Electric expands Exhaust fans range with new models

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2.4 billion CK Birla Group, has expanded its Exhaust fans range with new models which have been designed with focus on four defining aspects of style, performance, efficiency, and durability.
The new models come loaded with an array of user-centric features, including a powerful copper motor for durability and efficiency, high air suction capacity, aerodynamically designed blades for smooth operation, easy-to-clean surfaces, low power consumption, and high speed of up to 2500 RPM.
The launch is part of the company's plans to aggressively increase its market share in the Exhaust fans segment. Ideal for use in kitchens, bathrooms and other enclosed spaces, Orient exhaust fans effectively improve indoor air quality through ventilation and help remove the unwanted odours, moisture, smoke, and other harmful pollutants in the air, thus keeping your indoor spaces fresh and healthy.
Atul Jain, Executive Vice President, Orient Electric Ltd. said, "The exhaust fans market in India is estimated to be around Rs. 700 crores and is growing at a good pace. One of the key factors driving this growth is the increasing consumer awareness regarding the importance of having good ventilation and fresh and clean indoor air against the backdrop of the pandemic. Health experts too are recommending people to stay in well-ventilated areas as good indoor air circulation can help reduce the concentration of airborne contaminants including viruses. With the launch of new models, we are now offering a complete range of exhaust fans to suit diverse usage environments and aesthetic preferences while also helping our consumers to keep their indoor living spaces fresh and healthy. We are hopeful that this launch will help us to gain a stronger foothold in the Exhaust fans segment."
Orient's new exhaust fans are named Smart Air, Smart Air Neo, Venito Air, Axial Flow and Power Flow, and there are 8 new SKU's in total. Available in four distinct finishes including wooden, grey, off-white and silver, these exhaust fans are designed to complement any contemporary space.
Other salient features of the new range include glass mounting capability, front auto-shut louvres, and bird protection guard. The new range comes with 2-year warranty and the pricing starts at Rs. 1450.
