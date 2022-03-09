Over 650+ women screened for cervical cancer by Candor IVF on International Women's Day

You would like to read
Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 9 (ANI/PNN): To commemorate the International Women's Day, over 650+ women from the cross-sections of the society underwent Pap Smear test or Pap screening test organised by the Surat-based Candor IVF center, a leading center for IVF, for detecting cervical cancer on March 8.
(http://www.candorivf.com/login) Candor IVF center took an initiative to inspire women on International Women's Day and bring awareness about the critical complications faced by scores of women across the country due to cervical cancer.
According to a report of the World Health Organization (WHO), every 1 out of 70 women in India is suffering from a severe disorder of cervical cancer. The WHO has also launched a Cervical Cancer Elimination Initiative for mass screening of every woman within a maximum age of 35 years.
The Papanicolaou test is a method of cervical screening used to detect potentially precancerous and cancerous processes in the cervix or colon.
Candor IVF center's team designed a procedure to welcome every participating woman and acknowledge the importance of good reproductive health in their lives. Further, with the help of the entire staff of untiring nurses and diligent doctors successfully conducted a Pap Smear test of around 650 women for their possibility of Cervical Cancer.
"The Candor IVF center is proud to have contributed to this effort with an arrangement of a medical camp that invited every woman for their participation. Candor IVF center has always considered the reproductive health of every lady as an important factor impacting their lives" said the spokesperson of Candor IVF.
"The health of a woman is her capital." As such, we feel that by acknowledging them with vital statistics and health suggestions, we can help as many women as possible manage and enhance their lifestyles to become even more dynamically inspirational for everyone" he added.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
