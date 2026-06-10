VMPL New Delhi [India], June 10: Some things in childhood are forgotten with time. A favourite toy gets misplaced. Tiny clothes are packed away. But certain objects stay. A bowl your mother fed you in. A spoon passed down quietly through generations. A small everyday thing that somehow carries memory long after childhood has passed. With SuRu, P•TAL's newest launch crafted in collaboration with Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh, the brand enters one of the most intimate spaces within a home: a child's first relationship with food, ritual, and care. Called The First and Forever Set, SuRu is a handcrafted Kansa dinner set designed specifically for toddlers, but created with the emotional permanence of an heirloom. Thoughtfully made for how children actually eat, the set combines heritage craftsmanship, functionality, and modern parenting in a way that feels deeply personal rather than performative.

The collaboration itself began not with a campaign conversation, but with shared values. Like many young parents today, Nakuul and Jankee found themselves paying closer attention to the objects their child interacted with every single day. What materials were being used. What felt safe. What would last? And more importantly, what kind of relationship children build with everyday objects during their earliest years. In those conversations, there was a recurring thought: why does children's dinnerware so often feel disposable? Plastic-heavy. Temporary. Quickly outgrown. SuRu was imagined as the opposite of that. Crafted in pure Kansa, the ancient Ayurvedic alloy of copper and tin, the set has been designed to grow with the child and remain with the family long after toddlerhood. Every piece is handcrafted by the Thatheras of Jandiala Guru, Punjab, the UNESCO-recognised artisan community P•TAL has worked with since its inception.

But beyond heritage, SuRu is deeply practical in the way it approaches modern parenting. Toddlers do not eat neatly. They grip awkwardly, push bowls around, spill constantly, and lose focus in seconds. Instead of resisting that reality, SuRu embraces it. The bowl and spoon are lightweight and balanced for tiny hands learning to self-feed. A food-grade silicone base helps keep the bowl stable during mealtime chaos. Rounded edges are hand-smoothed for safety, while the spoon is shaped specifically for a toddler's reach and bite size. Every detail feels considered, but never overdesigned. Adding another layer of intimacy, each SuRu set is personalised with the child's name. A small engraving transforms the object into something far more emotional, a marker of firsts. First meals. First birthdays. First attempts at independence. Over time, the set becomes less of a product and more of a memory holder.

Speaking about the collaboration, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh shared: "Becoming parents changes the way you look at everyday objects. You begin to think deeply about what your child touches, grows up with, and eventually remembers. With SuRu, we wanted to create something that felt intentional, safe, and emotionally lasting. Kansa carries such a beautiful sense of heritage, and the idea that Aarav could one day look back at this set as part of his childhood made the collaboration incredibly meaningful for us. SuRu is not just about feeding a child, it's about creating rituals, memories, and small moments of togetherness that stay with a family forever."

Aditya Agrawal, Co-Founder of P•TAL, added: "At P•TAL, we have always believed that the objects we live with should carry meaning beyond utility. SuRu represents that philosophy in one of its most intimate forms. Collaborating with Nakuul and Jankee felt incredibly organic because the intention behind the product came from a real parental emotion, the desire to give children something enduring in a world filled with disposable consumption. Through the craftsmanship of the Thatheras and the timelessness of Kansa, SuRu becomes more than a dinner set; it becomes an heirloom designed to hold memory, culture, and care across generations." Adding warmth and playfulness to the experience are hand-engraved illustrations across the set, turning everyday meals into tiny stories. Combined with the natural wellness benefits of Kansa and the craftsmanship of the Thatheras, SuRu reflects P•TAL's larger philosophy of creating objects that are both functional and deeply rooted in culture.

At a time when most products are designed for convenience and replacement, SuRu offers something slower, softer, and more lasting than a child's first dinner set, made not just for today, but for memory. SuRu The First and Forever Set Crafted with Nakuul & Jankee. Priced at MRP: INR 6,999/- About P•TAL P•TAL (Punjabi Thathera Art Legacy) is a heritage-led cookware brand bringing centuries-old metalcraft into contemporary homes across India and globally. Rooted in the UNESCO-listed Thathera tradition of brass, copper, and kansa, P•TAL reimagines heirloom metals as design-forward, non-toxic cookware for modern living. Each piece blends craft, wellness, and everyday functionality guided by Ayurveda. Co-founded by Aditya Agrawal, P•TAL works with a growing community of over 120 Thatheras to revive a 500-year-old craft while making it relevant, purposeful, and accessible for today's kitchens.

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