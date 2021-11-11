Pakeezah Collection showcased by Designer Mohit Falod

You would like to read
- Bollywood film Do Ajnabee to mark Anu Mitra's debut
- NFT marketplace nOFTEN to associate with leading celebrities, artists
- VEGA launches all-new Ananya Panday Signature Collection on Amazon Prime Day
- Amulya Mica and Harbhajan Singh coming together again to launch visually perfect 1mm laminates collection
- Celebrity Face: India's No.1 platform for aspiring content creators and fans to photoshoot with top celebrities
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 11 (ANI/PNN): His elegant silhouettes, chic cuts that have an impeccable finish are a fashion statement for many including various Bollywood celebrities Raveena Tandon, Sunny Leone, Mouni Roy, Prachi Desai, Soha Ali Khan, Zeenat Amaan to name a few.
At fashion connect, Falod showcased his PAKEEZAAH collection.
The regalia collection is a tribute to Rajasthan's Royal Rajwada culture, dates back to the early 1900s. This series will feature antique cuts, materials, and jewels worn by royal maharanis and maharajas of the period.
He has experimented with a wide range of prints, including Sanganeri, block prints, and nearly all other forms of Indian prints. He has utilised real gold and silver Gotas and threads, semi-precious stones, polkis and turquoise with an interplay of fabrics. This season is inspired by Rajasthani poetic paintings depicting large monochrome sceneries of the Raasleela and the typical themes such as peacocks, rabbits, swans and lotuses.
For the past two and half decades, Falod has keenly focused on his handcrafted creations while maintaining the lightness and focusing on the ease of wear for brides on their special day. Never compromising on the garment's movement and fluidity, he has found ways to work with traditional and modern techniques to fabricate these veritable pieces of art in motion.
PAKEEZAAH is distinct from Falod's previous offerings. For the past eight months, he and his entire team have been working on it.
It's a celebration of the Indian royal antiques that begins with thousands of meters of woven brocade strips being cut out and put in various configurations.
Falod was recently conferred with Best Designer- Couture and The Most Innovative Fashion Designer by Madhuri Dixit at an award ceremony held in Mumbai.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor