PNN Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9: Pakka Limited (BSE: 516030 | NSE: PAKKA), India's leading regenerative packaging company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Mayank Jindal as India Business Head, as the company aims to attain global leadership in regenerative packaging in the next five years. A veteran of the global pulp and paper industry with 35 years of experience, Mr. Jindal will lead Pakka's operational scale-up to meet the surging demand across India and 45 other countries. Mr. Jindal brings deep expertise in integrated pulp and paper manufacturing, having held senior roles at JK Paper in India, Double A in Thailand, and most recently at Toba Pulp Lestari in Indonesia. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Pulp & Paper from IIT Roorkee.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Mayank Jindal said:"After spending over three decades working across integrated pulp and paper operations in India and Southeast Asia, joining Pakka feels like a natural next step. The opportunity here is clear--to aim at making our surroundings cleaner through world-class manufacturing and sustainable raw materials in food-grade packaging, while creating a real global impact. With the infrastructure Pakka has built, I believe we are well-positioned to do exactly that." Mr. Ved Krishna, Group Lead, Pakka Limited, said, "Mayank's appointment signals the seriousness of our growth ambitions. We are building one of the world's most scaled regenerative packaging operations, and Mayank's global mill-level experience will be critical in this journey. This is a transformational hire for Pakka."

Pakka Limited is a publicly listed, regenerative packaging company headquartered in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Founded in 1981, the company manufactures compostable, bagasse-based food packaging and food-service products under its consumer brand CHUK. Pakka operates a fully off-grid, self-sustained manufacturing facility powered entirely by biomass energy. The company is present in 45+ countries with 40+ distribution partners. Pakka is India's first B Corp-certified company in its category and is recognised as a Great Place to Work. More information about the company is available at https://pakka.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)