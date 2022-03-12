Panorama Music to launch the music for Ajay Devgn's - Runway 34

You would like to read
- Amitabh Bachchan endorses VKC, India's hardworking footwear brand
- Amitabh Bachchan endorses VKC, India's hardworking footwear brand
- Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre sets new benchmark on OTT viewership, becomes the most viewed film
- Beyondlife.Club official Drop for Amitabh Bachchan NFT Collection with "Loot Box" goes live
- BeyondLife.club announces launch of Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collection
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI/PNN): Panorama Music has acquired the rights of Ajay Devgn's third directorial, Runway 34. The film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, Angira Dhar and Carry Minati taxied to a finish in December last year and will now land on Eid, April 29, 2022, in cinemas.
Speaking about this first Bollywood film music acquisition, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director, Panorama Music, says, "Panorama Music was launched by Ajay Devgn, and it followed naturally for the label to associate with his production, Runway 34. We are excited to launch the songs of the film on our platforms as the label's 'take-off' into Bollywood music."
Producer and director Ajay Devgn states, "Runway 34 is a high-octane thriller inspired by true events. It is special to me for many reasons. The music is a part of the narrative, and it gives me pleasure to entrust Panorama Music with the rights of this special film knowing that the label will give the soundtrack its due.''
Panorama Music is a part of Panorama Studios International Limited. It is an emerging label in the Indian music industry endeavouring to represent the diverse music canvas of the country through a variety of genres, styles and artists.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor