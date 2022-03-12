Panorama Music to launch the music for Ajay Devgn's - Runway 34

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI/PNN): Panorama Music has acquired the rights of Ajay Devgn's third directorial, Runway 34. The film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, Angira Dhar and Carry Minati taxied to a finish in December last year and will now land on Eid, April 29, 2022, in cinemas.

Speaking about this first Bollywood film music acquisition, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director, Panorama Music, says, "Panorama Music was launched by Ajay Devgn, and it followed naturally for the label to associate with his production, Runway 34. We are excited to launch the songs of the film on our platforms as the label's 'take-off' into Bollywood music."

Producer and director Ajay Devgn states, "Runway 34 is a high-octane thriller inspired by true events. It is special to me for many reasons. The music is a part of the narrative, and it gives me pleasure to entrust Panorama Music with the rights of this special film knowing that the label will give the soundtrack its due.''

Panorama Music is a part of Panorama Studios International Limited. It is an emerging label in the Indian music industry endeavouring to represent the diverse music canvas of the country through a variety of genres, styles and artists.

