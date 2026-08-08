PNN Chandigarh [India], August 8: Paul Merchants has been helping Indians connect with the world by providing foreign exchange services for travellers, facilitating various types of overseas remittances like education remittances, medical treatment remittances, travel remittances, conference and event participation remittances and more. Over the years, the company has evolved into one of India's most trusted names in foreign exchange and cross-border financial services, backed by a strong commitment to regulatory compliance, customer trust and responsible business practices. Now, Paul Merchants is poised to enter its next phase of growth, with the RBI granting its approval for a perpetual licence to operate as an Authorised Dealer Category-II under the Foreign Exchange Management (Authorised Persons) Regulations, 2026. The licence significantly broadens the scope of services offered by the Company by authorising it to undertake additional non-trade current account transactions permissible under FEMA (excluding gifts and donations) and foreign trade transactions up to Rs. 25 lakh per transaction.

Over the past three decades, Paul Merchants has established one of the country's most extensive foreign exchange networks, operating through 65 offices across India, from the northern frontiers of Leh to the coastal gateways of Kochi, serving leisure travellers, students, professionals, corporates and businesses with secure, transparent and technology-driven international payment solutions. Mr Rajneesh Bansal, Managing Director, Paul Merchants Limited, said, "This approval marks an important milestone in our journey and reinforces our commitment to delivering secure, compliant and customer-centric cross-border financial solutions. We remain focused on making global payments simpler and more accessible for individuals, students and businesses across India."

As India's global footprint continues to expand through education, tourism, international trade and business, Paul Merchants remains committed to building one of the country's most comprehensive foreign exchange and cross-border financial services platforms, combining decades of experience, nationwide reach, robust compliance standards and technology-driven customer experience to simplify global financial transactions for millions of Indians. About Paul Merchants Paul Merchants is one of India's leading foreign exchange service providers, with over three decades of industry experience. Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company operates through a network of 65 offices across India, ensuring a strong presence and seamless service delivery nationwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of services, including foreign exchange, travel and education-related forex solutions, and tours & travel services. With a strong focus on regulatory compliance, technology-driven customer experience, and nationwide accessibility, Paul Merchants continues to deliver reliable and customer-centric forex and travel solutions to individuals, students, businesses, and travellers across India.

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