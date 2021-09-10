Paving the way to dream careers with student-centric learning

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI/Mediawire): By being at the forefront of emerging technology courses, Hyderabad Institute of Technology & Management (HITAM) autonomous college is the preferred choice for next generation engineers.

In addition to the core branches of B.Tech, HITAM also offers specialized B.Tech courses in technologies that are increasingly relevant today.

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPi_ubNPPmU)

Since inception in 2001, the institution has championed student-centric learning initiatives and adopted a unique project-based approach, to build a strong future for students. Right from the first year, all students get hands-on exposure with education that is in sync with the industry.HITAM is focused on building an active learning environment for students by continually collaborating with renowned companies. These partnerships have paved the way for the establishment of an on-campus IBM Software Lab for training and certification and tie-ups with Recode, CoCubes, Aspiring Minds, Infomerica, Technumen, Enterprise Minds, etc.

DYNAMIC LEADERSHIP THAT REDEFINES EDUCATION

The right leadership and management are essential for the success of an institution. HITAM is the brainchild of Founder Chairman, Arutla Prashanth, an extraordinary entrepreneur and educationist. A Mechanical Engineer and alumnus of ISB, with MDPs from Harvard Graduate School Education, IIM, Ahmedabad and ASCI, his novel thoughts have added a new dimension to the world of education.HITAM is also ably steered ahead under the exemplary leadership of its Advisor, Prof. Sanjay Dhande, former Director, IIT Kanpur, and a governing body of visionary educationists, ensuring excellence.

WORLD CLASS EDUCATION RIGHT HERE IN HYDERABAD

The college has set the benchmark with advanced learning centers in AI, ML, Robotics, IoT, Cyber Security and Data Science. The institution accredited by NBA and awarded an A+ by NAAC, is recognized for offering quality education. Going forward, HITAM is committed to restructure its curriculum, to make it more industry-relevant, with minor specializations delivered by adjunct faculty in addition to HITAM's own accomplished faculty. The assessment metrics are scientifically evolved to continually monitor student performance.

Students of HITAM have been awarded several laurels including ATAL Innovation Ranking 2020, Microsoft Imagine Cup, AICTE's Lilavati Award, Telangana Innovation Cell Award, Green Building Performance Award, etc., adding a feather to the institution's cap.

GREEN ENVIRONS WHICH STIMULATE LEARNING

HITAM boasts of an IGBC Silver-rated Green building, which stands majestically amidst an expansive lush green campus that inspires students. The serene setting dotted with aesthetic landscaping elements reduces the cognitive stress of students and helps bring out the best in them.

'DOING ENGINEERING' - THE CRUX OF LEARNING AT HITAM

Every student who walks through the portals of HITAM is given the right exposure, with activities that involve team building, active learning, project-based design and problem-solving skills, to ensure they emerge the leaders tomorrow. The institution has Centres of Excellence (CoE) for IoT, AI, Robotics, Cyber Security in addition to other on-campus initiatives like GCSP, EPICS, EWB, UBAand PalleSrujana in the name of HITAM XPLORE, to groom students to become thoroughbred and well-rounded engineers who are ready to chart their own path to success.

A COMMITMENT TO SHAPE DREAM CAREERS

The team of dedicated professionals including a fulltime counseling psychologist at HITAM's Career Design Centre (CDC) works closely with the students to help them identify their goals and realize their true potential. The students are groomed into competent professionals by nurturing soft skills, life skills, aptitude, reasoning and technical skills.

CDC mentors students through every step of their journey, from finding the right platforms to nurture their entrepreneurial spirit, to providing placement opportunities by refining their employability skills, or guiding them towards pursuing higher education.

For further details, visit (http://www.hitam.org/)

Call / WhatsApp: 9247001102

Email: admissions@hitam.org

College Code: HITM

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/Mediawire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)