NewsVoir Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 10: Paisabazaar, India's leading marketplace for financial products, today announced the launch of PB Pass, a complimentary airport lounge access, benefit for credit card users in India. Developed in partnership with Collinson International, a global leader in the provision of airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement solutions, PB Pass provides access to a global network of over 1,800 airport lounges and travel experiences across more than 800 domestic and international airports, powered by LoungeKey. Designed to reward customer engagement and foster platform loyalty, PB Pass will be offered to select customers who pay their credit card bills through the Paisabazaar app. Every credit card bill payment will provide an opportunity to participate in a "Spin the Wheel" contest, with selected winners receiving a complimentary PB Pass each month.

In addition, PB Pass will be offered as an assured benefit for customers who apply for a new credit card through Paisabazaar. Eligible users can unlock a complimentary PB Pass upon activating their new card and making their first credit card bill payment through the Paisabazaar app. Each PB Pass offers seamless access to an airport lounge or a travel experience within the LoungeKey network, a digital travel experiences programme operated by Collinson International (owner and operator of Priority Pass). Access is enabled via a QR code, without the need for additional memberships or registrations. Participating airport experiences include the newly opened Travel Club Lounge at Thailand's Don Mueang International Airport, Kyra Lounge near gate 40 at Hong Kong International Airport, Rose Lounge at Vietnam's Tan Son Nhat International Airport, among others.

Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar, said, "At Paisabazaar, we are focused on delivering value beyond acquisition, and building deeper engagement across the customer lifecycle. PB Pass is a key step in that direction. Airport lounge access continues to be one of the most valued travel benefits for credit card users, and through PB Pass, we are making this experience more accessible, rewarding and convenient. Backed by LoungeKey's global network of airport lounges and travel experiences, PB Pass enables us to offer a differentiated benefit that our customers can continue to enjoy as they engage with the Paisabazaar platform." Rom Remy, Managing Director for South and Southeast Asia, Collinson International said, "Travel demand in India continues to gain strong momentum, with consumers placing increasing importance on travel-focused benefits such as airport lounge access. Our research shows that 81% of travellers in India believe access to airport lounges and travel experiences enhances their journey. We are delighted to partner with Paisabazaar to elevate the travel experiences of their customers through our LoungeKey network, and we look forward to welcoming them to our network of airport lounge and travel experiences worldwide."

While airport lounge access remains one of the most valued benefits associated with credit cards, it is often subject to card-specific eligibility criteria, spending thresholds and visit caps, making the experience complex for many consumers. PB Pass provides an additional way to access airport lounges and travel experiences through a simple QR code-based journey and broad network coverage, complementing the travel benefits already available on credit cards. For more on PB Pass: www.paisabazaar.com/cards/pb-pass. About Paisabazaar Paisabazaar, a part of PB Fintech (listed since 2021), is India's leading marketplace for financial products and a free credit score platform. Over the last 12+ years, Paisabazaar has earned the trust and goodwill of over 58 million consumers from 850 cities and towns across India. Paisabazaar has built wide and deep partnerships across the ecosystem, to offer a broad range of financial products, ranging from loans and cards to investments and savings along with bill payments and mobile recharge. The platform also enables consumers to check their free credit score from all 4 CICs (Credit Bureaus) in India. Paisabazaar is an ISO (27001:2013) and PCI DSS certified organisation, with industry-best controls, to safeguard the best interest of consumers.

About LoungeKey LoungeKey™ is a digital travel experiences programme providing cardholders from participating issuers with swift and secure access to airport lounges, dining, retail offers, spa offers and more - using their existing payment card or smartphone. The programme provides access to over 1,800 airport lounges and travel experiences at over 856 airports across the world. Customers simply use a payment card or a QR code within the LoungeKey app, as a mechanism to gain swift lounge entry, redeem offers and more. LoungeKey is operated by Collinson International, the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world travel with ease and confidence. For over 35 years, Collinson has worked with the world's leading payment networks, over 1,400 banks, 90 airlines and 20 hotel groups worldwide to deliver market-leading airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement, and insurance solutions for over 400 million end consumers.

For more details, please visit www.loungekey.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)