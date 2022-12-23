Pay with Crypto Company - YES WORLD reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders

Singapore, December 23 (ANI/PNN): Leading blockchain based climate tech startup YES WORLD Token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders. YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide and the number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months.

The leading utility token is also experiencing a rise in token price as well as volume, and making new highs in the last few trading sessions. As per the data from CoinMarketCap, YES WORLD Token price has shot up by over 35% in the last three months, and chart analysis indicates that this uptrend may continue in coming months also.

YES WORLD also reported reaching 1.5million transaction count last week, so clearly there are several thousand new people buying the leading utility token every month.

YES WORLD launched utility services in over 80 countries a few days back and reaching the 100k holder market shows that people like the cryptocurrency with utilities. YES World's Utility portal is a platform where users will be able to utilize YES WORLD Token for their regular purchases for products and services at merchant locations.

There are several merchants that are accepting YES WORLD Token directly over POS Terminal installed at the physical stores. Users will have to scan the bar-code presented at the checkout on the POS Terminal to make the payment using the token. Several vending machines installed worldwide also support YES WORLD Token as payment method.

Launched in the spring of 2022, YES WORLD Token is getting good traction in crypto utility space and is already trading on several leading centralized exchanges including XT.com and Coinsbit.io, as well as on decentralized exchange - PancakeSwap.

YES WORLD Token is operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd, based out of Singapore. It is a climate tech blockchain-based startup working on green technology to reduce carbon footprint. YES is the native token for YES WORLD's Save Earth mission. It is conceptualized to generate awareness around the global warming challenges to bring critical mass to join the mission and take steps in the direction of reducing carbon footprint from the atmosphere.

YES WORLD is inceptualized and promoted by Save Earth activist Dr Sandeep Choudhary, who has constantly been working to generate awareness of global warming and climate change impacts. Under Dr Choudhary's vision and leadership, YES WORLD has championed a noble cause of reducing carbon footprint and bringing forth the issue of global warming and climate change.

Important links - Website - (https://www.yesworld.io)

CMC Page - (https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/yes-world-token)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)