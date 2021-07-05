PayU partners with WooCommerce to accelerate digitalization for SMBs

You would like to read
- Ecommerce, OTT and gaming witness over 100% growth in 2020: PayU Insights Report
- Digital payments for charitable causes and the logistics sector grow by 575% and 217% respectively in Lockdown 2.0: PayU Insights Report
- Social media strategist, digital marketer Mohit Mangwani helping establish digital presence
- Offline-to-online merchant platform 'DotPe' secures USD 27.5 million series A funding from PayU, Info Edge Ventures and Google
- LazyPay powers Dunzo's Pay Later payment flow
New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): PayU, India's leading online payment solutions provider, has partnered with WooCommerce, an open-source, customizable e-commerce platform, to enable WooCommerce merchants with digital payments infrastructure, and end-to-end digitalization of business processes.
The partnership will offer merchants exclusive pricing on transactions, no hidden charges, and contactless payment solutions to scale growth and profitability.
A recent survey has shown 82 percent of small businesses have experienced a negative impact due to the pandemic and adoption of technology can aid in the revival of up to 35 percent SMBs, post-pandemic.
PayU accelerates SMB digitalization by providing 100 percent online and hassle-free onboarding, zero set up charge, smooth check-in & checkout, 100+ local payments options, real-time tracking and business monitoring on the go.
Benefits of the WooCommerce - PayU Integration
Merchants can accept payments across 100+ payment options, including UPI, wallets, credit and debit cards, leading to a best-in-class payment experience.
With a powerful business dashboard, merchants can monitor transactions, settlements, and cash flow across all payment methods on the PayU platform.
Other value-added features such as receiving same-day settlements, refunds, bulk payouts, international card payments & EMI options will boost business growth.
Commenting on the partnership, Mohit Gopal, Senior Vice President, PayU India, said, "COVID-19 underlined the urgent need for SMBs to embrace digital payments infrastructure for business continuity, resilience and to adapt to the changing habits of the Indian consumer. We are excited to partner with WooCommerce to help merchants across the country move forward in their journey of digitalizing businesses and operations."
Mechiel Couvaras, Director of Business Development at WooCommerce, said, "Thousands of merchants are creating WooCommerce stores in India each month, together WooCommerce and PayU will help these merchants get their businesses online quickly and cost-effectively. WooCommerce is on a mission to democratize commerce; partnering with PayU moves us closer to realizing that mission in India. We're excited to see the great things merchants do with WooCommerce and PayU."
Merchants will be able to sign up for PayU directly from the WooCommerce dashboard & access a full-scale payment infrastructure. With no coding skills required, merchants can integrate the PayU plugin and start accepting the benefits of a cutting-edge, digital payment infrastructure.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor