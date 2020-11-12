People are prepping up for Diwali gatherings on Made in India VideoMeet

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Festivals like Diwali are all about celebration with family and office gatherings, pre-Diwali parties and game nights. This time VideoMeet is making Diwali celebrations go digital. The application has been witnessing Diwali parties being organized over their platform.
VideoMeet, Made in India app, with its interactive features make sure there remains no limit on the entertainment with its Live YouTube Streaming and Multi-Audio support. The Multi-audio support allows users to converse and play music of their choice at the same time without any interruption between multi-source audios. With the support of features like these, VideoMeet has been hosting several hobby classes, jam sessions, school assemblies over their platform since the lockdown.
Since past week, thousands of users have been spending lakhs of minutes, that are recorded on VideoMeet platform with room names such as Diwali Party, Diwali Bash, Office Diwali Party, Rangoli competition, Diwali home-makeover etc. VideoMeet's personal branding feature allows users to set a background of their choice, which is being widely utilized by the participants who are uploading their last year's Diwali picture, company logo or a Diwali greeting as their meeting background.
"We are progressing towards a time where people are consciously avoiding personal meetings even when it is festive time. This reflects the change in attitude and the quick adaption to digital tools shows their readiness to utilize such applications in a long run. People are contacting each other over the platform to share their ideas of Diwali celebration, and are taking advice on doing up their homes for the festivities," said Ajay Data, founder of Made in India, VideoMeet app.
The application was developed as a part of Made in India Video Conferencing Innovation Challenge organized by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). It was in the list of Top 10 contenders and was rewarded a Certificate of Appreciation from the esteemed ministry.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
