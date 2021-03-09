People Matters launches BeNext, its own digital platform for cohort-based courses (CBC), and enters into a new business segment to amplify its impact in Leadership & HR

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], March 9 (ANIPRNewswire): At a time when capability building is at the top of the agenda for CHROs in 2021, talent leaders are seeking the best digital learning solutions for their workforce.

People Matters launched People Matters BeNext to fulfill that need, offering a suite of unique Cohort-based Certification Programs designed to empower leaders and HR teams to excel in this new world of work.

People Matters has always been committed to boosting the impact of the HR community. BeNext Certification Programs are the result of months of research, conversations with industry leaders and discussions with talent professionals about what is needed NOW and what will be needed in the FUTURE.

Digital Cohort-based courses (CBC) increase retention, accountability and make the learning journey a lot more engaging for learners. In the last few months, People Matters BeNext has certified over 1,200 leaders from across the region with a unique learning journey that places the community at the center of its design. All BeNext cohort-based certifications are accredited by HRCI.

"We believe that the social aspect increases success in completing learning objectives; Further, a carefully designed mix of synchronous and asynchronous components gives learners the opportunity to be in control of their learning, focus on outcomes & improve their professional network," Ester Martinez, People Matters' CEO & Editor-in-Chief, commenting on the learning from building CBC.

Leaders from academia, business & entrepreneurship are invited to bring their expertise in the learner journey. "Cannot be more excited to join hands with the super high energy People Matters team, to launch an exciting CBC on 'building winning teams', exclusively focused on high-growth organizations," said Ankur Warikoo, Founder Nearbuy.com, Mentor & Angel Investor.

What makes BeNext courses stand-out is their mixture of synchronous and asynchronous learning, along with the community-driven cohort structure. BeNext is not a solo journey but designed to be started together and completed together.

"This is the best combination of asynchronous and synchronous learning blended with social learning and learning from experts that I have experienced." Avinash Kholi, Executive Director - Leadership, Learning, and Organizational Capability, Boeing, adds that it is "designed with all the right ingredients of best-in-class facilitators, content, and community for maximum learning, engagement, and impact," said , Rohit Shenoy, Global Head L & D, DXC Technologies, talking about the design journey .

BeNext is launching 17 programs for this year in the areas of Hybrid Productivity to Enable people managers & HR teams to maximize productivity, engagement & innovation in distributed, hybrid and remote teams; HR Transformation to Enabling HR & Business leaders to design HR initiatives that are desirable, feasible & viable both human-centered & impactful to business; Diversity, Inclusion & Balance to enable organizations to accelerate the impact of D & I initiatives and shift the needle in their diversity & inclusion KPIs; and, Building winning teams for founders and executives of high growth start-ups to attract retain the best and design culture of ownership and success.

Organizations and companies enrolled include talent leaders from PepsiCo, TataSteel, Diageo, Deutsche Bank, GE, Lego, Maybank, OCBC and NTUC, and many more. Pilar Orti, Author of Thinking Remote shared that BeNext is the "best use of the online space".

All programs are structures as four week journeys with live masterclasses with industry-expert instructors like Matthew Kressy Founding Director, Integrated Design & Management, MIT; Jan Krogel Head of Employee Experience and People Analytics; Capgemini; Tanuj Kapilashrami, CHRO, Standard Chartered Bank; Liam McNally Diversity and Inclusion Partner, GitLab Inc; Ankur Warikoo, Co-founder Nearbuy.com, and many more.

Check People Matters BeNext Programs: (https://www.peoplematters.digital/benext/index?REFID=PRESSRelease)

