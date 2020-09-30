Pepper India Resolution appoints LeadSquared to digitize their debt recovery process

With multiple lenders and debt recovery agencies still following traditional means of collection and servicing, Pepper India Resolution - part of Pepper Group, a well-established global credit provider with experience in consumer lending and asset servicing across the residential and commercial property sectors since 2000, is on a mission to find new ways to finance ambition.

Pepper India Resolution has implemented LeadSquared to digitize its collections processes. From managing call center operations to implementing appropriate customer-centric collections strategies, LeadSquared technology is helping optimize the debt recovery process ensuring quick and efficient collection and building unified customer experience.

"Pepper India Resolution has appointed LeadSquared to help us digitize key elements of our processes from managing our borrowers to optimizing our operations," said Andrew Day, Pepper's Global Chief Data Officer.

"LeadSquared will be a key part of our digital ecosystem that will enable us to build great customer experiences and deliver value back to the business," added Andrew.

"We are very proud to be associated with Pepper India Resolution- a global leader that provides a unique and diversified portfolio of financial services," said Nilesh Patel, Co-founder & CEO, LeadSquared.

"For any lending or debt servicing firm, implementing a comprehensive collections system is critical. Our goal has been to create a unified debt recovery customer management system and eventually help Pepper India Resolution enable faster collections with advanced automation and guided actions. Through our experience and product offerings, we look forward to empowering them to deliver greater customer success," added Nilesh.

Pepper India Resolution is part of Pepper Group, a well-established global credit provider with specialist experience in our core disciplines of consumer lending and Asset Servicing across the residential and commercial property sectors. Our offices span Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe. As of June 30, 2020, the group had combined assets under management of AUD 83 billion.

Founded in 2011 by Nilesh Patel, Prashant Singh, and Sudhakar Gorti, LeadSquared is a high velocity sales execution, field force automation and marketing automation platform used and loved by 1000 plus organizations across the globe.

It has been helping businesses of all sizes transform their sales processes through intelligent automation, activity tracking, and a simple, yet highly scalable mobile CRM that manages the complete field sales operations efficiently.

B2C companies with high-volume sales have found the best fitment including consumer services (marketplaces), education, finance, real estate, and healthcare.

