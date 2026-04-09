(L- R) Anirudh Singla, Co - founder and CEO of Pepper, Vamshi Sriperumbudur, Former Palo Alto Networks SASE CMO, Kishan Panpalia, Founding Team of Pepper & Rishabh Shekhar, Co-founder and COO of Pepper

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] / San Francisco [US], April 9: Pepper successfully hosted INDEX'26, its flagship GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) Growth Summit, bringing together over 200 senior marketing and AI leaders for a closed-door, operator-led conversation on what is truly driving measurable demand in an AI-first world. INDEX'26 featured a distinguished lineup of global leaders at the forefront of marketing, AI, and technology. The event opened with a keynote by Dane Vahey, Head of B2B at OpenAI, followed by Alexandra London, CMO at G2. The summit witnessed overwhelming demand, with registrations closing at 2.5 times capacity and over 80 professionals waitlisted--achieved entirely without paid promotion. This strong organic response signals a growing urgency among enterprises to understand and adapt to AI-led discovery and visibility.

Anirudh Singla, Co-founder & CEO, Pepper said, "INDEX'26 was never meant to be another marketing conference--it was designed as a room for operators who are actively rethinking growth in an AI-first world. What we saw in San Francisco validates a much larger shift: enterprises are no longer asking if AI will change discovery, but how fast they need to adapt to it. The level of demand, the depth of conversations, and the quality of leaders in the room--from platforms like OpenAI, LinkedIn, and Reddit--signal that Generative Engine Optimization is moving from concept to implementation. INDEX is our way of building a global movement around this shift--grounded in real insights, real operators, and real outcomes."

An ecosystem panel featuring Dev Khare of Lightspeed Ventures, Sid Arora from LinkedIn, and DJ Capobianco of Reddit explored how shifting market dynamics are redefining growth strategies. The conference also featured prominent speakers including Joyce Hwang from Dropbox, Heidi Bullock from Marketo, Christine Royston from Wrike, along with Amanda Kahlow, Drew Neisser, Sydney Sloan, Elay Cohen, and AJ Gandhi. The audience comprised a highly curated group of enterprise decision-makers, including leaders from Salesforce, Nvidia, Intel, Snowflake, Gong, 6sense, Demandbase, JFrog, Zendesk, and Tealium, including CMOs, VPs, and Heads of Marketing. A key highlight of the summit was Pepper's Founding member Kishan Panpalia's GEO research presentation, which drew standing-room-only participation. The session drove exceptional engagement, with over 500 screenshots captured by attendees across a 20-slide presentation--an uncommon response for a research-focused session and a strong indicator of the relevance of GEO frameworks.

Reflecting on the broader shift, Dev Khare remarked, "It's not marketing that's changing--it's market structures." This insight resonated deeply with attendees, reinforcing the need for organizations to rethink not just tactics, but the fundamental systems driving demand. Within 24 hours of the event, industry leaders including Claire Darling, Genefa Murphy, Anand Akela, Meghan Keough, Sandra Lopez, Karen Brewer, and David DeJonghe shared organic, unsolicited feedback on LinkedIn, calling INDEX'26 one of the highest-quality marketing conferences of the year. INDEX'26 stands as a testament to the power of conviction-led community building. Without the backing of large-scale funding or agency amplification, Pepper successfully brought together global technology platforms and enterprise leaders in one room--driven purely by relevance, insight, and industry trust.

Building on the momentum from San Francisco, INDEX'26 will next take place in New York City on May 27, as Pepper continues to expand its global footprint and lead the conversation on AI-first growth and GEO adoption. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)