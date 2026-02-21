PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 20: Perfios.ai, India's leading B2B SaaS TechFin, today announced the launch of KScan AI, an innovative artificial intelligence-powered platform for fast, contextual KYC (Know Your Customer), KYB (Know Your Business), and extensive entity and individual due diligence. It is an intelligence infrastructure layer purpose-built for MSME discovery, risk evaluation, and compliance automation. KScan AI equips the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector with AI-powered deep understanding of all the parties involved while taking decisions related to onboarding, underwriting, GTM optimization, risk assessment; specifically for India's vast network of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The platform offers unparalleled access to data on over 30 million Indian businesses, transforming complex information into actionable insights using cutting-edge AI.

The Indian MSME sector, while a critical economic engine, presents a significant hurdle for lending institutions for accurate risk assessment and credit evaluation due to fragmented data and intricate business structures. KScan AI directly addresses these challenges, empowering the BFSI sector with the only platform of its kind that aggregates data from over 900 distinct official sources, delivering an unparalleled, comprehensive view of the Indian business landscape. The Gross Non-Performing Asset (NPA) ratio for MSME loans improved, declining from 4.5% in March 2024 to 3.6% by March 2025. This is a positive indicator for the lending industry and application of KScan will enable lenders to have faster due diligence and lend more at lower risks.

Early pilot tests of KScan AI have showcased significant operational improvements and risk mitigation capabilities for banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs): * Enhanced Lead Generation: Pilot participants reported generating 10x more MSME lending leads, while achieving up to 5x lower customer acquisition cost. * Streamlined Due Diligence: KScan AI facilitated approximately 1.8 lakh due diligences in one year, enabling financial institutions to confidently lend to the right companies and individuals. * Robust Risk Screening: The platform conducted 2 lakh litigation checks and performed 6 million sanction screenings within a year, significantly bolstering efforts to curb anti-money laundering activities. "Our mission has always been to simplify and enhance financial decision-making through cutting-edge data-driven innovation. KScan AI represents a monumental leap forward in how financial institutions engage with and understand India's 30 million+ MSME ecosystem. By harnessing the power of cutting-edge AI and an unparalleled data lake, we are not just providing data; we are delivering actionable intelligence that drives smarter lending decisions," said B Krishna Chaitanya, Chief Product Officer, Perfios.

KScan AI is built upon the robust KScan data lake, exposed via Perfios' Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools. This architecture ensures that AI agent responses remain grounded and accurate, while also providing unparalleled flexibility for users to configure their own agents or integrate custom models according to specific policy requirements. About Perfios: Founded in 2008, Perfios is a global B2B SaaS company serving the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance industry in 18 countries, empowering 1000+ financial institutions. Through their pioneering software platforms and products, Perfios helps financial institutions to take big leaps by shaping their origination, onboarding, decisioning, underwriting and monitoring processes at scale and speed. Perfios delivers 8.2 billion data points to banks and financial institutions every year to facilitate faster decisioning and significantly accelerates access to credit and financial services for their clients' customers. Headquartered in Bangalore, with offices worldwide and with 75+ products and platforms, and over 500+ APIs, in Perfios, their clients have a confident and a robust start-to-end tech platform.

