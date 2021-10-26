PerkinElmer India signs Distribution Agreement with GenWorks Health

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): (https://www.perkinelmer.com) PerkinElmer Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, is collaborating with GenWorks Health to be the exclusive distributor of solutions in the PerkinElmer newborn and prenatal screening portfolio.
This association will help provide better access to reproductive health solutions across India, particularly within private hospitals and clinics.
Shripad Joshi, president, PerkinElmer India & South Asia says, "PerkinElmer has established itself as a global leader in maternal and fetal health for three decades, with more than 702 million babies having been screened using our products. This collaboration will enable GenWorks to distribute our reproductive health solutions in India through GenWorks wide network of regional offices. PerkinElmer's highly qualified and certified team will work closely with GenWorks to help babies survive and thrive across all corners of the country."
Ganeshprasad S, founder, MD and CEO, GenWorks adds, "'Mother and Child' is an important care area for GenWorks. We have a significant number of options to solve the unmet needs from a care cycle perspective. Our core strategy for GenWorks is to build early screening and intervention by reducing mortality and cost of care. Teaming up with PerkinElmer will help us support fetal medicine and neonatal experts with solutions for early screening and timely intervention. This will truly help build efficiency and complete care needs."
PerkinElmer is a global market leader in neonatal screening, currently serving customers in more than 100 countries. The Company's comprehensive newborn screening portfolio includes tests for more than 50 conditions known to have positive outcomes when detection and diagnosis occur early with newborn screening. To learn more about all of PerkinElmer's newborn screening offerings, please visit (https://rh.perkinelmer.com/newborn-screening).
