PharmEasy SurgiCare: Redefining the future of surgeries in India

PharmEasy, one of India's leading healthcare' super apps', has once again taken a step towards revolutionising the healthcare industry with the launch of PharmEasy SurgiCare. Dedicated to enhancing its customers' health and wellness journey since 2015, PharmEasy will now aid patients looking for a seamless and hassle-free surgery experience with SurgiCare.

PharmEasy SurgiCare aims to extend the level of faith, ease, and care brought to the field of medicine and diagnostics to the realm of surgery. With the help of its dedicated Care Experts, PharmEasy SurgiCare guides patients through every step of the process, ensuring that they receive the best possible care and treatment. This personalised approach helps the patient and his family to focus solely on treatment and recovery.

PharmEasy SurgiCare aims to efficiently assist patients in accessing the right hospital at an affordable cost for their surgery by offering complete end-to-end support for surgeries. The highly experienced team of doctors and dedicated care experts ensure that the patients receive excellent care at partner hospitals, facilitating a hassle-free experience before, during, and after treatment.

Dr. Prince Surana, CEO of SurgiCare, says, "SurgiCare is relentlessly pursuing its mission to go beyond day-care surgeries and encompass a more patient-centric approach while simplifying the surgery process. We take care of everything from consultation with expert doctors, getting a detailed diagnosis, conducting necessary tests, scheduling surgery, arranging commutes to and from the hospital, and assisting with insurance paperwork to post-surgery consultation. PharmEasy SurgiCare is dedicated to serving patients from various cities in India and other countries."

PharmEasy envisions going beyond just being a healthcare provider. Its ultimate goal is to build a healthcare ecosystem that provides complete wellness to its customers. The recent addition of PharmEasy SurgiCare is a significant milestone in this journey.

PharmEasy SurgiCare aims to connect third-party healthcare providers and consumers for day-care surgeries and ensures a smooth experience before, during and post-treatment. It assists patients in every step, from scheduling surgery, receiving a detailed diagnosis, commuting to and from the hospital, completing insurance paperwork, to handling hospital discharge and follow-up consultations. PharmEasy SurgiCare Service is an offering by Care Easy Health Tech Private Limited.

PharmEasy is a consumer healthcare 'super app' that provides consumers with on-demand, home-delivered access to a wide range of prescription, OTC pharmaceuticals, other consumer healthcare products, comprehensive diagnostic test services, and tele-consultations serving their healthcare needs. PharmEasy is neither the owner nor controller nor provider of the PharmEasy SurgiCare services and is also not involved or responsible in any manner for the interactions between the users and the Third-party Healthcare Providers.

