PNN Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24: Education company PhysicsWallah (PW)'s Chartered Accountancy preparation arm, CA Wallah, has announced strong outcomes in the latest CA Foundation and CA Intermediate examinations held in January 2026, conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). In total, 22 students secured ranks across the two examinations. In the CA Intermediate examination, 16 students secured ranks within the Top 50 AIRs, while 6 students secured ranks within the Top 20 in the CA Foundation examination. Several of the Intermediate rank holders had also previously cleared CA Foundation under PW's mentorship, while foundation rank holders had studied from PW's CUET Commerce batches as well. This reflects the continuity in preparation across levels. Following the declaration of results, the achievers were felicitated by the CA Wallah faculty and leadership, where students shared their preparation journeys and interacted with fellow aspirants.

Among the achievers were Abhinav Garg (Rank 12, CA Foundation) and Divya Thakur (Rank 13, CA Foundation), along with Mohd. Kaif Khan (Rank 35, CA Intermediate) and Rehan Khan Faridkhan Pathan (Rank 26, CA Intermediate), whose performances stood out in the examinations. The students credited consistent practice, guidance, and faculty mentorship for their results. Sharing their experience, Mohd. Kaif Khan said "Preparing for CA Intermediate while managing a job was challenging, and at one point I had nearly 50 lectures pending. After leaving my job in June, I focused on catching up and getting my preparation back on track. Just before the exams, I was diagnosed with diplopia and had to undergo eye surgery, which made the journey even more difficult. Despite these setbacks, I stayed determined to appear for the exam. Enrolling in CA Wallah's CA Inter Pro Udesh Regular Jan 2026 Group (1+2) combo, which gave me the structure and guidance I needed during that phase. I appeared for the exam with my mother in mind, and securing AIR 35 still feels unbelievable."

Another rank holder, Abhinav Garg, added, "My journey of clearing the exam and scoring rank 12 has been filled with personal growth, especially because this journey taught me how to trust myself. As I had studied for CUET previously from PW's Commerce Wallah, I enrolled myself in the Sampurna Pro batch of PW's CA Wallah, attended live classes initially, and later shifted to recorded sessions to catch up at my own pace. The faculty helped me in prioritising all subjects in my study routine. Their notes and their guidance built my confidence and understanding, which made the real difference." Speaking on the students' performance, Atul Kumar, CEO- Online, PhysicsWallah (PW), said, "These results are a reflection of the consistent effort and discipline of our students. We are truly proud of the dedication and sincerity they have shown during their preparation. At PhysicsWallah (PW), our focus remains on strengthening concepts and helping learners progress through a steady approach. The CA journey is demanding, and we recognise the pressure that comes with it. Our faculty works closely with students to guide them, encourage them, and support them whenever needed."

The results highlight PhysicsWallah (PW)'s efforts to make professional exam preparation accessible and learner-focused for aspiring Chartered Accountants across the country. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)