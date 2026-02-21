PNN Dubai [UAE], February 21: Dubai will host the 2026 edition of "The Pillars of Asia," a recognition platform positioned to honour innovators and leaders from across the continent. Organised under the banner of NBExperience, the Dubai edition is expected to bring together entrepreneurs, creators, philanthropists and industry figures for an event centred on celebrating professional achievement and innovation. According to organisers, the platform has been designed to create a space where individuals and organisations that contribute to industry advancement can be acknowledged in a structured and curated environment. The Dubai edition marks what founder Neelima Kurapati describes as the beginning of a broader international roadmap.

NB Experience was established with the stated objective of reshaping how recognition is experienced. In a message outlining the platform's origins, Neelima said it was founded on the belief that recognition should empower individuals rather than merely applaud them. Drawing on over a decade of experience as a digital strategist and citing multiple international recognitions in innovation and brand leadership, she conceptualised the initiative as a structured forum to spotlight leadership and creativity. The Dubai edition is positioned as the first step in what organisers describe as a global vision. While the initial focus is on Asia's innovators and changemakers, the long-term objective is to expand the platform's footprint beyond regional boundaries.

Mission and Scale The stated mission of NBExperience is to redefine recognition through meaningful experiences and global connections. Its vision centres on building an international platform that celebrates innovation, creativity and leadership across industries. Organisers say the initiative began as a small-scale effort to make recognition more meaningful and immersive. Over time, it has evolved into what is described as a global platform that curates recognition-led events aimed at highlighting leaders and visionaries. The format focuses on experiential elements, structured acknowledgments and professional networking. Data shared by NBExperience indicates that the platform has reached more than 75,000 global professionals to date. It reports reviewing over 12,000 nominations and applications across its editions and initiatives. In addition, the organisers state that participating brands have collectively received exposure valued at over $15 million. The platform also cites 1,500 curated recognition moments as part of its portfolio.

These figures, according to the organisers, reflect both participation levels and the scale of engagement generated through past editions. They describe the metrics as indicative of the trust and credibility built within professional communities. The Dubai 2026 edition is expected to follow the curated model established in previous initiatives, with a focus on structured recognition and cross-industry participation. By situating the event in Dubai, organisers aim to leverage the city's position as a global business and cultural hub that connects Asia with international markets. While detailed programme specifics for the 2026 edition have not yet been disclosed, the event is being positioned as a gathering of professionals whose work contributes to sectoral progress. The emphasis, according to NBExperience, remains on recognising impact, leadership and innovation through thoughtfully designed experiences.

