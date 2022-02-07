Pioneer cars join hands with Aarav Shah to implement sustainable development strategies driving growth

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI/ATK): Pioneer Cars and Aarav Shah have extended their services to serve mankind with an initiative to uplift and alleviate people in need.

The motto of helping others in need, drives them to achieve innumerable heights to serve humanity. They believe in building a community together which also fulfils their responsibility towards society.

Working towards the same 16 year old Aarav Shah son of the company's founder has also extended her support to humanity. Through the company, they have done philanthropic work by supporting around 10,000 underprivileged girls by providing them sanitary napkins and winter jackets. Also, they worked to provide UV glasses to 10,000 Safai Karmachari of the country.

With an aim to improve the conditions and working of society, Aarav Shah is connecting with more people globally to create a sustainable environment for the underprivileged and needy. His father who is the founder of pioneer cars started this business back in the year 2000. His great field of experience and expertise in car finance has been an example for him to achieve something great in life while helping others as well.

He believes in working together and building a community as a whole. Pioneer cars have been the major car dealers in Ahmedabad and with the resources and knowledge they have, they utilise it for the betterment of the society by contributing in social services as well.

Aarav Shah and Pioneer cars are also working towards contributing their part for the environment. They have started a drive where plantable pencils are planted into the soil for the betterment of the nature. All aspects of the plantable pencil are sustainable and non-toxic - from the biodegradable seed capsule to the 100% natural clay and graphite core and PEFC/FSC- wood. Most pencils, once sharpened down to a stub, serve no further use. At LIVE TO INSPIRE, we have created a solution to combat this waste.

A pencil with a water activated seed capsule which can be planted when it becomes too short to use. What was once a writing utensil soon grows into an herb? Quality pencils, quality seeds - Regardless of whether you choose Plantable pencils in colour or in grey, they are a joy to use. And when it's time to stop writing and start planting, you'll find it's just as much fun to watch the seeds turn into plants. They also had an impeccable campaign to deliver sanitary napkins and winter sweaters to the underprivileged girls in the country.

Despite the importance of Sweepers/ Sanitation Workers (Safai Karamcharis) in ensuring Clean India; they live in dire conditions and perish. One of the major concerns is an eye infection. Eye infections occur when harmful microorganisms -- bacteria, fungi and viruses -- invade any part of the eyeball or surrounding area.

This includes the clear front surface of the eye (cornea) and the thin, moist membrane lining the outer eye and inner eyelids (conjunctiva). He wants to protect the dreams of millions of Indians for a clean and better India, for that people who work rigorously hard to work towards them need to be protected.

Aarav was very young when he started working towards the community and the environment. With a vision to leave a mark in society, he is constantly working towards the same. And, is joining hands with more people to create a buzz with his work all around the world.

Young brigade like Aarav Shah is an example for next generation and his contribution towards humanity in such scale with their company is highly commendable. He was gifted with this purpose by his grandfather which inspired him to do this work. With his skill full mind and dedication he intends to serve humanity in various creative ways. Aarav aims to encourage young minds to work towards this.

