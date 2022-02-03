Pizza Hut opens its first all-women operated store in India

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Pizza Hut, India's most loved and trusted pizza brand, has opened its first all-women operated store in India, located at Gangtok, furthering its commitment to induct and empower more women in the workforce and ensure an Equal Slice for Everyone.
Every store function, from food preparation and customer service to day-to-day management, will be carried out by women. The store will have a staff of over 10 women employees to start with, including store managers. A majority of these women employees are freshers, making this an excellent stepping-stone for them to start their professional career with a highly respected brand like Pizza Hut.
Said Chitra D Ram, Director - Capability & Culture, Pizza Hut at Yum! Restaurants International, "2021 has been a marquee year with many firsts for Pizza Hut. Earlier this year we had unveiled our bold new brand platform called 'Dil Khol Ke Delivering' to let everyone know that Pizza Hut delivers the best taste and value, easiest access along with our signature warm service across every channel - Dine-in, Takeaway or Delivery. To bring our 'Dil Khol Ke Delivering' message alive in a unique way, we have also roped in popular actor and comedian Anuradha Menon as our magnetic ambassador, making Pizza Hut one of the first few QSR chains in India to use a female ambassador as the face of the brand. Today, we are proud to begin a new chapter by opening our first all-women store in India that puts women at the front and centre of action. My best wishes to the team and kudos for the example they are setting by breaking boundaries and inspiring other women."
Congratulating Pizza Hut, Anuradha Menon said "It is an honour to be associated with a brand that not only advocates gender equality and inclusion but also demonstrates it in an equally strong manner. Dil Khol Ke salute to this all-women power team of the Gangtok store as they set foot on this bold and adventurous journey."
Pizza Hut's parent company Yum! Brands has also been setting diversity and inclusion benchmarks consistently, such as being named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for several years in a row.
