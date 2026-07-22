VMPL New Delhi [India], July 22: Plastindia Foundation, the apex body of the Indian plastics industry, has inaugurated its Regional Office in New Delhi, marking a significant step towards strengthening collaboration among industry, government and academic institutions. The office will serve as a key centre for policy advocacy, innovation, skill development and sustainable growth initiatives for the Indian plastics industry. Established under the leadership of Plastindia Foundation President Mr Ravish Kamath, the Delhi office will function as a dedicated platform for policy advocacy, industry representation, stakeholder engagement and strategic collaboration with the Government, academic institutions, industry associations and allied organisations. It will play a vital role in promoting innovation, skill development, MSME support, industry-academia collaboration and capacity building across the plastics value chain.

The office was formally inaugurated in New Delhi with a traditional puja ceremony. The inauguration was led by Dr. Raju Desai, Vice President, and Mr Dharmendra Gandhi, Honorary Treasurer of Plastindia Foundation, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the Foundation's outreach and policy initiatives. Although located in the national capital, the Regional Office has been conceived as a pan-India initiative. It will serve the interests of the entire Indian plastics ecosystem by strengthening policy outreach, fostering regional and national collaboration, and contributing to the development of practical solutions to environmental and sustainability challenges, particularly those relevant to the Delhi-NCR region. The initiative is expected to enhance the competitiveness of the Indian plastics industry while contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Plastindia Foundation is the apex body representing the Indian plastics industry through its seven Founder Associations and two Constituent Associations. It is the only industry body in India that brings together the entire plastics value chain, including processors, raw material manufacturers, machinery manufacturers and manufacturers of finished plastic products. The Foundation is committed to promoting the industry's growth, technological advancement and global competitiveness. Apart from organising the globally acclaimed PLASTINDIA Exhibition, the Foundation works closely with the Government of India, industry, academia and other stakeholders to promote policy advocacy, environmental responsibility, circular economy initiatives, plastics recycling, sustainability and the adoption of advanced technologies. Its objective is to make the plastics industry more responsible, environmentally sustainable and future-ready.

The Foundation is equally committed to developing a skilled workforce for the industry. Through the Plastindia International University (PIU) initiative, it aims to bridge the industry's skill gap by developing industry-ready professionals equipped to meet the evolving requirements of the plastics sector. The Foundation's strong industry-government partnership is further reinforced by the presence of the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) and the Plastics Export Promotion Council (PLEXCONCIL) as its Founder Members. Their association strengthens the Foundation's efforts in education, research, technology development, export promotion, innovation and policy support for the Indian plastics industry. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)