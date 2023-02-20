Plyneer Plans to cross Rs 100 CR revenue by launching its services in more than 20 Indian cities and towns

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI/PNN): Plyneer, a new-age plywood, mdf and interior products brand, aims to expand its operations all over South India, which includes more than 20 Indian cities and towns. The company looks forward to working with top interior and retailer companies in the region to solidify its presence in the market. In addition, Plyneer envisions expanding its exports to countries like Dubai and the Gulf region. With this goal in mind, Plyneer is building partnerships with more online marketplaces and investors to increase its reach and exposure to new markets and audience bases.

Plyneer was founded in 2014 by Abhishek Daga with a vision to provide high-quality, durable and versatile plywood materials for various interior design works. Plyneer provides innovative and cost-effective solutions for a variety of applications, putting it in a leadership position in the market. As people have started to invest more in stylish interior design, plywood has emerged as a popular material of choice for furniture, replacing wood. Seeing this growing demand for plywood, Abhishek laid the foundation for the company to offer customers the best possible product at a competitive price.

Plyneer's diverse range of product portfolio now includes commercial Plywood, mdf, Hdihmr, Laminates, Veneers, Fingerjoint Boards, Flexi Ply, Acrylic, wpc and many more. What makes Plyneer stand out from its market peers is its careful attention to after-sales services. The brand offers a guaranteed replacement for any quality issues and solves any other issues at the site. Moreover, with Plyneer, customers can get free shipping on certain value orders with the fastest shipping option of 4 hours from its warehouses. It provides higher quality and service while still being affordable because of its pricing, which is 20 per cent less expensive than that of bigger brands.

Talking about the brand, Abhishek shares, "The kind of aesthetic value plywood and mdf adds to modern home has made it a popular replacement for natural wood. The overall functionality of our interior products is also why it is a perfect fit for modern households. So, at Plyneer, we want to utilise this growth opportunity in the interior industry and become a partner of choice when it comes to plywood for construction, furniture, handicraft, home interiors or any other use cases. Our expansion in the pan-Indian market will be a step towards this goal."

Speaking further in the conversation, he went on to add, "We have been able to uphold the greatest standards of professionalism, quality, value, and customer service because we are supported by a team of knowledgeable specialists. Our staff enables us to provide a wide range of textures, colours, and options to give your home's kitchens, bathrooms, cabinets, wardrobes, and edgings a fresh look. To make sure the range complies with the highest international quality standards, these professionals rigorously inspect everything."

Plyneer products are available in a varied range of specifications and sizes to meet the diversified requirements of the clients. Moreover, the company ensures the durability and cost-efficiency of its products. Currently, Plyneer has manufacturing units located in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka and imported products and has the largest stocked warehouses, making it the fastest-growing Ply, laminate, and HDiHMR brand. The brand now strives to move forward with its business goals through strategic expansion and growth plans.

