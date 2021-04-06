PMJ Jewels launches the exclusive Forevermark Circle of Trust Collection in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In a coming together of India's most iconic brands, legendary Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal unveiled the largest range of beautiful diamond bangles from PMJ, curated Forevermark's Circle of Trust Collection for the women of Hyderabad at PMJ Jewels' Banjara Hills store today.

Forevermark, the diamond brand from the 130-year-old De Beers Group is known for its genuine, natural, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds. PMJ Jewels launched its first store in Hyderabad in 1964 to share with its customers a love for traditional as well as contemporary elements of design, that make each of their pieces a masterpiece.

Saina Nehwal, Hyderabad's resident and former world number one badminton champion who's brought home more than 24 international titles, launched this collection as a symbol of trust and strength.

"I feel privileged to unveil the beautiful 'Circle of Trust' bangles collection that celebrates women and all the wonderful qualities of love, freedom, trust and individuality that they embody. Each of these versatile bangles have inscribed diamonds crafted to perfection and can be worn for every occasion with any ensemble. The bangles represent the true spirit of independent and confident women who are unafraid to take on the world and make a name for themselves," she stated.

PMJ and Forevermark's Circle of Trust collection, crafted with less than one per cent of the world's natural diamonds, represents a woman's bond of love, loyalty and friendship, symbolizing integrity and a classic timelessness. Bangles have always been a significant part of a woman's jewelry box making them the perfect gift for the upcoming festive season.

"We, at PMJ Jewels, are delighted to partner with Forevermark yet again to showcase their stunning and timeless 'Circle of Trust' collection at our store in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Our partnership is one of equals. We both believe in maintaining high standards of precision and quality for our hand-crafted jewelry pieces giving the customers only the best possible product. We look forward to many more such cherished collaborations with Forevermark," said Kushal Jain, Chairman, PMJ Jewels.

"PMJ Jewels is one of the most reputed and much-loved jewelry brands in South India and we are honoured to showcase this collection of bangles at their well-known Banjara Hills store. Forevermark believes in partnering with PMJ Jewels who stands true to their promise and are at par with the quality standards in diamond jewellery. The women of Hyderabad can now enjoy the best of both our worlds -- the elegant, intricate designs and craftsmanship of the karigars of PMJ Jewels and the natural, rare and responsibly sourced beauty of a Forevermark diamond," said Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers India.

The Forevermark Circle of Trust collection is now available at: PMJ Jewels Store, Banjara Hills #13, Hyderabad.

For further details, visit https://www.pmjjewels.com/forever-mark and https://www.forevermark.com/en-in/

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)