Premisin to launch its eighth coworking space in Raipur

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/SRV): Co-working company, Premisin, is launching its biggest hub at Ring Road, Raipur. With the launch of its eighth workspace, Premisin aims to offer a collaborative work environment for start-ups, young enterprises and professionals.

Its new coworking, which spans 15,000 square feet, is designed to bring together and collaborate over 600 coworkers. It has a mix of private cabins, open seating and meeting rooms; all equipped with high-end technology, high-speed internet and a rooftop lounge. Prices at the centre will range from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per month per seat and 15,000 to 20,000 per cabin per month.

Premisin helps users find spaces that they need for their everyday use - open desks and private cabins as offices, meeting rooms and training rooms within their budget. Users can book meeting rooms/training rooms for as short as an hour as well. Also, the company offers serviced office and customized fully furnished office, which is designed and built as per the requirements of the client.

Shreyansh Jain, Founder of Premisin, said, "Ring Road has been a node for people from Bhilai and Durg alike. It offers a fast-paced, efficient work culture with the soulfulness and maturity of Raipur and we have successfully captured that experience at our centre. It's our largest facility yet, and it has everything a young firm requires in an office."

Over the last few years, the popularity of coworking workspaces has skyrocketed. With India becoming a hub of the world's startup ecosystem, and early entrepreneurs ready to spend less on occupying properties and paying exorbitant rents, coworking spaces have emerged as a feasible option where you only pay for what you need.

Coworking spaces are becoming increasingly popular due to flexible workspaces, professional ambience, and excellent networking opportunities. Realising the potential in this business, Raipur-based Premisin ventured into this segment. Besides Ring Road, Premisin has 7 more centres in Raipur.

With the growing demand for coworking workspace, the company has a plan to expand its centres to 3 more locations. And by 2025, is looking to expand its geographical presence and services in other Tier II and III cities. Premisin also plans to create a flexible workspace franchise in the upcoming years to help with expansion.

The company provides high-end design and boutique-inspired spaces, all while providing concierge-level services, a variety of perks and amenities, and premium, flexible workspaces. They own and operate the entire value chain of the service offering, which allows them an unrivalled level of flexibility and speed in the industry. The company build bespoke environments for members within the coworking spaces. Startups form almost 20% of Premisin's current customers, while the remainder is almost equally divided between small and medium enterprises and larger companies.

Membership Benefits

To increase visibility and overall success of the coworking space, the company has teamed with businesses/ enterprises, where they can market their product and services to the portfolio members. It's as crucial as any other marketing technique for for-profit and brand awareness. The community of partners reserve the finest benefit exclusively for members, which results in both the companies seeing an increase in visibility and clientele.

Franchise model

Premisin stands out from the competition and provides franchise owners with competitive advantages that aren't seen in any other coworking space franchise opportunity. Designed for strong returns, Premisin uses its research to determine the best possible ways to make the franchise opportunity irresistible, including a wide customer base, add-on services, comprehensive, industry-leading training, marketing assistance, a proven business model, ongoing support, multiple revenue streams, expansion opportunities, and more.

Unlike other coworking space opportunities, Premisin is geared towards established business professionals looking for upscale surroundings. The company has streamlined the process to provide owners with a proven business model, turnkey investment, and opportunities for growth, all while saving their time and money. Premisin will help businesses start quickly and on the right track.

Next Steps

Every year is challenging for Premisin, but the company looks to the future with optimism. The immediate and long term challenges are building a team to scale up operations, increasing the customer base and scaling to other cities. The coworking industry will play a very important role in the rebuilding of this economy, and Premisin looks forward to being a part of it. The company is confident about working through the challenges and aspires to be one of the most preferred choices for collaborative workspace across India for startups and enterprises with strong community engagement and inspiring workspaces.

