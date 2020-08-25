Prestige Group Announces Virtual Launch of Prestige Primrose Hills in Bengaluru - Their 2nd Property Launch in August 2020

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Unprecedented times call for exceptional measures. As the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses across the globe are exploring new strategies to adapt to the 'new normal'.

Prestige Group, India's leading real estate developer, paved the way for virtual launches with the launch of their first-ever property in Goa - Prestige Ocean Crest on 08 August 2020, followed in quick succession with the launch of Prestige Primrose Hills in Bengaluru on 22nd August 2020.

The property launches are a small yet significant step in the revival of the industry that is well poised to accelerate India's economic recovery.

Speaking at the launch of Prestige Primrose Hills, Mr. Irfan Razack - CMD, Prestige Group, said, "I remember reading a poster many years ago that said, 'If you don't like something, change it. And if you can't change it, change the way you think about it'. That's essentially what all of us at Prestige have been doing since the pandemic transformed our world. As market leaders, we have been constantly adapting to the ever-changing dynamics of the environment we live in today."

Through virtual site tours, video calls and innovative visualisation, Prestige Group empowers consumers to make informed property purchase decisions. The adoption of VR ensures that customers don't feel cheated of the property buying experience that they are accustomed to. For those who are not so tech-savvy, Prestige Group has dedicated executives trained to handhold customers through the virtual process.

"Resilience is about accepting the new reality and having the courage to dream. At Prestige, we have a business continuity plan in place and a workforce that is committed to our shared vision. Once we get back on track, growth is certain. Real estate will continue to be the finest long-term and stable investment asset," noted Mr. Razack.

"Located off the bustling Kanakapura Road, at walking distance from the Metro Station, Prestige Primrose Hills is a beautiful property that comes with all amenities that make it completely self-sustained. An additional highlight of this property is that we will be selling select units at 1% GST," he concluded.

About the launch

* Having adopted the very latest in technology, the launch showcased a more advanced version of a regular 3D launch.

* It was streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, CommonFloor, and NoBroker, among others

* The event included a welcome address followed by a price and scheme reveal, after which Mr. Irfan Razack addressed the audience

* This was followed by a Q & A session where the Prestige leadership team addressed queries from both the media as well as interested customers

Virtual launch 101

*Customers can book their dream property online from the comfort and safety of their homes on a real-time basis. Log on to www.prestigeconstructions.com to know more.

*Customers can make informed purchases, powered by seamless virtual exchanges and transparent transactions.

*Customers have the convenience of accessing real estate projects with the click of a button from anywhere in the world.

About Prestige Primrose Hills

Located off Kanakapura Road in the beautiful suburb of Banashankari, Prestige Primrose Hills is a residential community that offers a serene, high-quality lifestyle, with one and two-bedroom homes set in 15 towers that are spread across an expansive 15-acre site. The 1-BHK homes are priced at INR 30L onwards.

Prestige Primrose Hills comes with all the signatures that distinguish every Prestige development. The homes themselves, all 1680 of them are meticulously designed to maximise natural light and ventilation, and sensibly planned to make living a veritable experience in convenience. The towers have also been positioned intelligently so as to provide every home with majestic views of the serene, sylvan central court.

Prestige Primrose Hills' carefully selected location in the high growth epicentre of South Bengaluru makes it superbly accessible from all parts of the city and places all necessary social infrastructure within ready reach. Premier educational institutions, major work spots, high profile shopping and leisure hubs, top-ranking healthcare facilities, you will find everything you need a short drive away. One of the biggest highlights of its location is that it is at walking distance from the Metro station.

Even better, Prestige Primrose Hills offers you plenty of in-house options to make leisure hours more enjoyable and productive for you and your family. Its Clubhouse is equipped with a full spectrum of recreational amenities including a swimming pool, badminton courts, table tennis, snooker/billiards tables, a yoga and aerobics area, a gym and health club, and more. There is also a party hall to host celebrations, as well as space to establish a provision store. Further, Prestige Primrose Hills has extensive landscaped open spaces, which house amenities such as a children's play area, an open-air theatre, a five-a-side football arena, tennis and basketball courts, cricket and soccer pitches, a party pavilion with stepped seating and a jogging track. Besides, the grounds make for the perfect locale to commune with nature and spend time with friends and neighbours.

