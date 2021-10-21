Primex Media Services Pvt Ltd launches the e-magazine 'Hello Entrepreneurs'

You would like to read
- iCreate kicks off 7th edition of the startup accelerator programme; invites applications from early-stage startups
- Wrong decisions are better than no decisions: S. D. Shibulal to young social entrepreneurs
- World Entrepreneurs' Day celebrated at MIT-ADT University Pune to recognize entrepreneurs, innovators, and business leaders
- 'The Successful Loosers', a film for Young India releases on MX Player
- 5 Ashoka Young Changemakers From India Supported by Mphasis F1 Foundation Receive Prestigious Diana Award
Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 21,(ANI/PNN): Surat-based Primex Media Services Private Limited has launched the first edition of its global Start-Up e-magazine 'Hello Entrepreneurs' on October 20.
The e-magazine gives in-depth insights into the new-age entrepreneurs, emerging industries, young founders, Start-up stories, women entrepreneurs, brands stories, thought leadership on business ideas and enterprises.
The journey began with Prime Communications in 2007, focusing on providing PR services to the reputed National and International companies, corporates, and business houses. In 2015-16, the company was rechristened Primex Media Services Private Limited.
It was during the coronavirus crisis the Primex Media Services ventured into the digital networking space and launched Primex News Network (PNN). In a very short period, PNN has become the leading Newswire service in India.
Director of (https://www.primexmediaservices.com) Primex Media Services Private Limited, Nitesh Desai, said, "We are delighted to launch the very first edition of our Start-Up e-magazine, Hello Entrepreneurs. The e-magazine is available on (https://helloentrepreneurs.in/e-magazine)."
Desai added, "Covid-19 has had a great impact on India. Interestingly, the pandemic came as a blessing in disguise for many young entrepreneurs, who redefined their business models and moved up the value chain. Many young entrepreneurs launched various new businesses, sensing the taste of the national and international markets."
The Hello Entrepreneurs' Start-up e-magazine is on the mission to bring breathtaking success stories of entrepreneurs in India and around the world. The e-magazine will be published every month for esteemed readers in India and abroad.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor