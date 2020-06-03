Product of the Year: Celebrating the best product innovations in India

This year's winners emerged from a wide range of categories including personal care, home hygiene, face care, hair care, fabric care and life insurance.

Some of the prominent brands among the others who were recognised for their innovative products were Axe, Indulekha, Kellogg's, Colgate, Vanish, Lizol, Mortein, VIP, VLCC and Max Life Insurance.

Established over 30 years ago in France, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with an effort to guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. The awards are backed by the votes of a large consumer base.

Using the route of much stronger associations, Product of the Year has significantly strengthened its proposition, making it more compelling and appealing to product teams across the board.

The platform now offers brands the opportunity to use the logo on digital, offline and integrated campaigns, following the global models being used successfully in the US, Europe and other markets.

This sought after recognition is based on consumer voting conducted by Nielsen who executed a pan India survey to determine the winners.

"Globally, we are seeing consistent engagement from market leaders as well as challenger brands. India is such a hugely innovative market and we are excited to see the growth of so many brands. We're focused on staying relevant in this crowded marketplace and continuing to deliver value to our customers," said Mike Nolan, CEO, Product of the Year Management.

"Once again we've had some very strong winning products. We constantly strive to deepen our engagement with our participants and our research partners to understand the lay of the land and continuously better our platform making it increasingly more meaningful and impactive. We try and keep our ears close to the ground and hope and believe that our winners will be able to use this recognition to advantage by including it in their Television, Print and Digital campaigns," said Raj Arora, CEO, Product of the Year India.

Product of the Year India has Nielsen India as their research affiliate since it's inception in India, 12 years ago.

Below is a list of Product of the Year 2020 Winners:

