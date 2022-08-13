Proud to empower India by powering every house and every industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): APAR Industries Limited, India's largest manufacturer of special application cables has been serving Indian defence, railways, government and utility companies with the most advanced cables for over one decade. On the occasion of India's 75th year of Independence "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" APAR Industries Limited recapitulates its goals to serve and empower India by investing in new technologies, product innovations and a wide range of cables, delivering tomorrow's solutions today.

The company is proud to serve the nation and support various Indian government initiatives ensuring growth and the environment go hand in hand. Here is how APAR Industries is powering every industry and every house in the country to raise the Indian flag as a global leader.

Renewables sector

As the largest supplier of specialised cables for wind, solar and nuclear sectors, APAR is supporting the vision of the Indian government to expand India's renewable energy installed capacity (world's largest expansion plan). With features like fire-retardant and minimal transmission loss, these specialised cables offer almost twice the life expectancy, compared to other cables available in India. APAR solar cables can also sustain higher current capacity and are anti-rodent. Most of these renewable cables were previously not available in the country and had to be imported.

Defence sector

APAR is a trusted partner, serving all major naval shipyards and private shipyards. As a highly reputed supplier, the company also caters to Indian defence, developing and supplying specialised OFC cables, tactical cables, and submarine and torpedo cables, to name a few. This range of cables is specially developed to support the Indian Army and Navy, strengthening and safeguarding Indian borders and coasts.

Railways, steel and mining

APAR has pioneered work in the elastomer cable segment in India through its wide range of elastomer cables, catering to railway locomotives and coaches, steel and mining industries. To cater to all of these industries, the company has set up three electron beam (e-beam) facilities in Khattalwada, Gujarat.

Safeguarding every Indian house

The company is on a mission to bring these high-quality melt resistant, wires which have 50 years of life, to every Indian consumer through its flagship wire brand "APAR Anushakti", the 1st house wire in India, powered by e-beam technology. This product has been introduced in the southern and western markets where it has become a trusted brand to 15,000+ electricians and 1000+ retailers as the wire can withstand high temperatures and increased current carrying capacity.

Proudly hoisting India's flag globally

Backed by extensive R & D and a strong research team, the company has introduced a comprehensive range of application-specific wires and cables in more than 100 countries around the globe.

In the US market, APAR Industries has bagged the highest number of UL approvals among any Indian cable company. Renowned for its product quality and manufacturing capabilities, today the company is committed to raise the India flag as a trusted brand amongst major OEMs, utilities, power generation, and transmission distribution companies globally.

Speaking about the cables business VK Bajaj - Sr. President Business Strategy and Innovation at APAR Industries Limited said, "It is a privilege for APAR to be recognised at par with other internationally reputed organisations in terms of quality of products. We are proud to bring to attention and represent India by innovating, developing and contributing to the global cables & wires industry."

APAR Cable Solutions CEO, Shashi Amin said, "With our superior product range, we are on the path of making India AatmaNirbhar (self-reliant). We are strong in renewable and defence sectors, proudly serving world-class products to the Indian market and further raising the benchmark for the industry."

Talking about the vision of the company Kushal N Desai - Chairman and Managing Director of the company said, "Our vision is to be a global leader in the energy infrastructure, transportation and telecommunication sectors by providing the best solutions & value creation for all our stakeholders. While innovating any product we always keep our countrymen first. To create tomorrow's solutions today, we are anchored by our values of accountability, innovation, entrepreneurial drive and leadership."

Founded in 1958, APAR Industries Limited is a diversified billion-dollar conglomerate with a strong presence in over 140 countries.

As the largest aluminium and alloy conductor manufacturer and the 3rd largest transformer oil manufacturer, the company enjoys a leadership position in the global markets. APAR also offers over 350 grades of speciality oils, the largest range of speciality cables, lubricants, speciality automotive and polymers.

Backed by innovative products and seamless service the company has become a trusted brand among major transformer OEMs, power utilities, EPC majors, automotive OEMs and telecommunication companies globally. The company is poised to continuously develop new products and solutions for its customers, equipped with technologically advanced R & D centres, 8 manufacturing locations in India and 1 in Sharjah (UAE), to deliver tomorrow's solutions today.

