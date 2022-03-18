Queen Media Pvt Ltd to relaunch POPULAR TV for kids

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI/SRV): To address the dearth of Kids' channels on free platforms Queen Media Pvt Ltd, the broadcasting marketing company for many Satellite TV Channels is foraying into the Kids/under eighteen entertainment genre TV Channel with POPULAR TV.
The programs will be specially designed for kids to relaunch on DD free Dish platform beside other platforms. The launch is scheduled for April 1st, 2022.
Popular TV, an FTA, Channel, will showcase unique national and international cartoon material, animated videos, movies, kids' comedy, talk - shows, games, contests, and many more in the Hindi Language. There will be special programming on weekends and on holidays. The company has a robust library of the kids' content and is syndicating with related production houses to create more.
In the past two years, the scope for kids' entertainment has widely emerged with the percentage of young viewers going up. The company believes that the time is right to leverage this and give this audience a destination of its own.
"Over the last few years, several platforms have come up to broadcast content of different genres; however, quality children's program is still limited. Entertainment is important for every age group and is sometimes educational in nature. We at Queen Media are extremely excited for this launch", said a spokesperson at Queen Media Pvt Ltd.
The channel will only be focusing on Fun and Entertainment for Kids.
